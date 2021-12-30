‘Torto Arado’ is the best-selling book in 2021; check list

This week, the Amazon Brazil announced which were the best selling books during in 2021 in Brazil. From January to December, millions of copies were sold, in print and digital versions, among more than 33 genres.







Amazon discloses which were the best-selling books in Brazil in 2021 Photo: Pixabay

This year, the first place was occupied by national success ‘Crop Plow’, of the writer and geographer from Salvador Itamar Vieira Junior. The book, winner of the Jabuti Award 2020 It’s from Oceans 2020 Award, is a magical epic about two sisters who live in the backlands of Bahia, the accident that unites them, and complex themes such as racism and the struggle for land.





Torto Arado won the first position on the list in 2021 Photo: Disclosure

First place last year, ‘Small Anti-Racist Manual’, by the philosopher Djamila Ribeiro, continues on the list of best sellers, also keeping racial discussion at the top of Brazilians’ readings. Other Brazilians on the list include the finance author Thiago Nigro, with ‘From a thousand to a million: Without cutting coffee’, and the coach Paulo Vieira, with ‘The power of action’.

In international literature, the work of Taylor Jenkins Reid, ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’, gained many readers with LGBT and Latino representation. Other featured novels include ‘Love & Gelato’, first volume of the trilogy of Jenna Evans Welch, ‘Roof for Two’ by Beth O’Leary and ‘This is how it ends’ by Colleen Hoover.

the books of George Orwell, which went into the public domain this year, remain a hit among Brazilians, occupying two positions with ‘1984’ and ‘The Animal Revolution’. Other nonfiction books that are already among the best sellers follow the list, such as ‘Smarter Than the Devil’ by Napoleon Hill, ‘The Power of Habit’ by Charles Duhigg and ‘The Courage of Being Imperfect’ by Brené Brown. Fantasy books also made the list this year, including ‘Cutting of thorns and roses – vol. 1’ by Sarah J. Maas, ‘The Red Queen’ by Victoria Aveyard and ‘The Cruel Prince (Vol. 1 – The People of the Air)’ by Holly Black.

“In addition to the sales success, these works play an essential role in the promotion of literature in Brazil, we are proud to be able to present and enable the reading of new authors and books”, says Ricardo Perez, general manager of Books at Amazon. “We continue to see an overall growth in demand and demand for books of all genres. The continuous work we do is precisely to be able to offer books to customers quickly and conveniently, both in physical and digital format”, he adds.

To celebrate the end of the year, Amazon has a selection of the best-selling works from 2021 with up to 70% off. Readers will be able to purchase successful eBooks throughout the year at special prices from December 27th through January 2nd.

Check out the list of the top 25 best sellers among Brazilian readers:

‘Torto plow’, by Itamar Vieira Junior

‘Smarter Than the Devil’ by Napoleon Hill

‘From a thousand to a million: Without cutting coffee’, by Thiago Nigro

‘1984’, by George Orwell

‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’, by Taylor Jenkins Reid

‘The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business’ by Charles Duhigg

‘The Animal Farm’, by George Orwell

‘Liars’ by E.Lockhart

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ by Robert T. Kiyosaki

‘Mindset: The New Psychology of Success’, by Carol S. Dweck

‘The Courage of Being Imperfect’, by Brené Brown

‘Cutting of thorns and roses – vol. 1’, by Sarah J. Maas

‘The Morning Miracle’ by Hal Elrod

‘The Red Queen’ by Victoria Aveyard

‘Maybe you should talk to someone’ by Lori Gottlieb

‘Ceiling for Two’ by Beth O’leary

‘The Five Languages ​​of Love’ by Gary Chapman

’12 Rules for Living: An Antidote to Chaos’ by Jordan B. Peterson

‘This is how it ends’, by Colleen Hoover

‘The power of action’, by Paulo Vieira

‘Those who think get rich: The legacy’, by Napoleon Hill

‘Love & Gelato’ by Jenna Evans Welch

‘Small anti-racist manual’, by Djamila Ribeiro

‘Fast and Slow: Two Ways of Thinking’ by Daniel Kahneman

‘The Cruel Prince (Vol. 1 – The People of the Air)’, by Holly Black