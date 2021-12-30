Travel medicine kit: doctor indicates what to take as a precaution – 12/29/2021

In the last episode of the year of Conexão VivaBem, the presenter Mariana Ferrão received the singer Aline Wirley and the infectologist physician Rosana Richtmann for a chat about how not to let the most common diseases of the station interfere with trips or other leisure programs. The doctor gives tips on what to take on trips to always have a pharmacy close by and avoid trouble.

Depending on the dose, explains the specialist, the drug can serve both to reduce fever and to reduce or stop pain, working as an analgesic.

anti-diarrheal medication

In cases of diarrhea caused, for example, by food poisoning, the medicine is important for you to be able to hydrate yourself without eliminating the liquids ingested soon after.

“Depending on your destination, another tip is to talk to your doctor for a possible prescription of antibiotics against diarrhea for just a few days. In Jalapão, for example, you can’t find pharmacies within a radius of 60 kilometers”, says the doctor.

Remedies for vomiting and nausea

Especially if you feel nauseated while traveling by plane, car or ship (depending on which means of transport you will be using on your trip).

To treat problems such as sore throats and body aches.

That will protect the traveler allergic to mosquito bites, certain foods or even other medications.

