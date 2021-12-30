‘Turma da Mônica: Lessons’ bets on well-done rice and beans – 12/29/2021 – Illustrated

A lot can be said about Mauricio de Sousa. But one is undeniable, even for those who turn up their noses at the cartoonist — the creator of Turma da Mônica is a unique case in Brazil and a rare example of an artist in the world. Nobody in these parts has managed to keep such a relevant, well-known and profitable work for so long.

As it became fashionable to talk about the clash between generations, and to weave theories from the “cringe” clash between them, the Turma da Mônica is perhaps the only pacifying point between generation X, millennials, generation Z and even younger kids, already called the alpha generation around. Bidu, for example, is the possible link between a 70-year-old who saw the blue dog being born in the pages of this leaf in 1959, and a child who is eight or ten years old today. Samson is the Tupiniquim Holy Grail. Monica should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Mauricio de Sousa doesn’t take advantage of any of this in cinema.

In “Turma da Mônica: Lessons”, the second film in which the famous characters are played by flesh-and-blood actors, once again the opportunity to produce a feature film that speaks to all ages is lost. With its premiere scheduled for this Thursday, the 30th, the production directed by Daniel Rezende chooses not to risk it and prefers to play within the safety zone, placing all the chips in the children’s audience.

The curious thing is that the story is based on a graphic novel by Mauricio de Sousa Produções, precisely the project launched about ten years ago to try to retain the characters’ older fans. The works that carry this seal, including the homonymous “Lições”, present a deeper plot and invite different comic artists to recreate the aesthetics of Mônica and company, with more mature traits and far removed from the rounded and fluffy shapes that became famous in comic books .

The film, however, does not use this intergenerational potential. Older fans will go to the movies out of pure nostalgia or just to keep up with their children, grandchildren, nephews and godchildren. In “Lições”, Mônica, Cascão, Cebolinha and Magali decide to run away from school. Caught after a failed attempt to climb over the wall, the four are forced by their parents to separate. While Mônica changes schools, the other three friends get extracurricular activities during the after hours of classes —Cebolinha goes to the speech therapist, Cascão takes swimming lessons and Magali starts a cooking workshop.

But as this text is a critique of the existing film, and not a treatise on the feature that could have been made, “Turma da Mônica: Lições” does well what it proposes to do.

Drinking from the source of formative novels, the production is yet another of those stories about growth and the rites of passage between childhood and adolescence. And it does this in a more natural way than the previous movie, “Turma da Mônica: Loops”, released in 2019.

The four main actors are even more at ease in the roles of Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão. The comic book universe appears clearer on screens, with less artificial conflicts. It also seems to have dissipated a certain anxiety or responsibility that existed on the shoulders of the cast and director in bringing such a consolidated work to life.

The film opens up a path to be followed by the film franchise, not least because it expands the number of characters that appear on the scene — among them, Tina, Rolo, Marina, Do Contra, Nimbus, Franjinha, Humberto and Mingau. In that sense, it’s a shame that the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the debut schedule to the point where the child actors have grown up in the meantime and will most likely no longer be able to play their roles in future releases.

“Lessons” may start a Brazilian model similar to Marvel’s multiverse, but it is still rice and beans. So far, the Turma da Mônica franchise in cinemas has not left the surface, even with the potential to create stories with different narrative layers, capable of pleasing grandparents, parents and children simultaneously. This is what, for example, Pixar’s animations or Marvel’s own Oscar-winning “Spider-Man in the Aranhaverse” do.

But it is also undeniable that Mauricio de Sousa knows how to make rice and beans well done. Better than many we see out there.