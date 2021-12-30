‘Turma da Mônica: Lessons’ presents a more introspective version of adventure without underestimating the public | Movie theater

In movies, sequels are always a tricky business. “Mônica’s Class: Lessons” premieres this Thursday (30) as the second adaptation with actors of characters from the comics by Mauricio de Sousa – and the mission not only to repeat the success of “Laços” (2019), but to surpass it.

“The challenge for ‘Laços’ was what a cinematographic adaptation would be like”, says the director of both projects, Daniel Rezende, in an interview with g1.

“The challenge of the second was how to make a better film, which wasn’t easy either, and mainly – even for being more introspective – how do we manage to keep 3, 4 year olds and 95 year olds entertained in the same film and leave everyone laughing and crying out of the cinema.”

Just as the first was based on the graphic novel of the same name released in 2013 by brothers Lu and Vitor Cafaggi, “Lições” adapts the continuation of the work, two years later. Both part of the line that delivers Mauricio’s characters to other authors, the Graphic MSP.

Daniel Rezende gives guidance to Giulia Benite, Gabriel Moreira, Laura Rauseo and Kevin Vechiatto in the recordings of 'Turma da Mônica: Lições' — Photo: Serendipity Inc/Divulgação

Unlike “Laços”, which managed to take the best-known group of Brazilian comics on a journey full of risks through the forest for the first time in 60 years, the sequel takes a more “common life” path.

The plot follows the routine of Mônica (Giulia Benite), Chives (Kevin Vechiatto), Cascão (Gabriel Moreira) and Magali (Laura Rauseo) at school.

When, after an accident, the parents of “the lady of the street” decide to change her school, the others must also face their own punishment.

Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo, Gabriel Moreira and Giulia Benite in a scene from 'Turma da Mônica: Lessons' — Photo: Serendipity Inc/Divulgação

“The first one was more adventure, more focused on Cebolinha. And this one is more introspective, focused on Monica”, says the one who inspired the character. Mônica Sousa, daughter of Mauricio, is the executive director of Mauricio de Sousa Produções.

“We’ve been working with children for a long time and we know that we can talk to them about any topic, with all the delicacy and respect, as was done in the film.”

Rezende sums it up well with one sentence.

“The ‘Mônica’s Gang’ never underestimated the child.”

The filmmaker, who became known as the editor of “City of God” (2002), but who has since directed, in addition to “Laços”, “Bingo: O rei das noitenas” (2017), adds: “I think in our version cinematography we did the same thing.”

Laura Rauseo, Kevin Vechiatto, Giulia Benite and Gabriel Moreira in a scene from 'Turma da Mônica: Lessons' — Photo: Serendipity Inc/Divulgação

If there is any confidence in the great challenge of the continuation, there is another unavoidable problem. The young cast, whose casting was one of the main reasons for the success of “Laços”, is at that stage where two years have clear reflections on the screen.

Vechiatto, the oldest of them, was 12 years old when the first movie was released. Now he’s 15.

That’s why the recording took place less than a year after the debut of the predecessor. “Lições” was recorded in Poços de Caldas (MG) between January and February 2020, and is expected to hit theaters in December of the same year.

But the pandemic, which resulted in closed rooms around the world, forced a change of plans.

“I think what we do is adapt our problems to dramaturgy. If they are growing, then we made a film about growth. We don’t try to hide things that we can’t deal with”, says Rezende.

Daniel Rezende guides Giulia Benite on a recording with Kevin Vechiatto, Gabriel Moreira and Laura Rauseo of 'Turma da Mônica: Lições' — Photo: Serendipity Inc/Divulgação

Since the success of “Laços”, the quartet of actors has undergone a major change in their lives. As much as the pandemic has made their routine difficult, they say they enjoy the fame brought about by success – and that masks don’t bring back anonymity.

“My name is no longer Kevin. He became Chives, or Onion”, says Vechiatto.

“When we go to an event, and I’m wearing green and she’s wearing red, people are like: ‘Man. It’s Mônica and Cebolinha.'”

14-year-old Rauseo has also enjoyed success in the best style of his character, glutton Magali. “Now, if I go out on the street, I get recognized. And I like that a lot. At school. I’ve already been given watermelon at the market. I really like getting free food.”

At his side, Moreira, aged 13, has also already realized the impact of giving life to the most famous boy afraid of water in the country.

“There was a time, I don’t remember if it was in a restaurant or somewhere I went, that a child took a glass of water and tried to hit me.”

As for the differences between the films, the actors had to face a much more sentimental story, which involved tears and emotional scenes.

“I found it more difficult because it took on this emotional, emotional side a lot more. From crying, especially from Mônica. As an actress, I had a lot of difficulty doing these scenes,” says 13-year-old Benite.

According to Rezende and Monica herself, she “carries the film on her back”.