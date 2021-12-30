TV from Poland mocks Paulo Sousa’s first words at Flamengo and sends a message to the rubro-negros

TVP Sport comments advertisement of Portuguese coach by Flamengo on social media

What Paulo Sousa left no friends on his way out of Poland, it was already known. But the abrupt termination of the contract with the European team to accept the proposal of the Flamengo caused new reactions this Wednesday (29).

the broadcaster TVP Sport he took advantage of the officialization of Sousa by Flamengo to leave a message to the red-black fans on social networks.

“don’t be fooled“, wrote the official profile of TVP Sport, when republishing the video that shows the first words of Paulo Sousa after being announced by the Rio team. The detail is that the Polish warning was written in Spanish, not Portuguese.

Sousa faced several criticisms for leaving the selection and taking over Flamengo before the repechage that decides whether or not the country will go to the world Cup 2022. Former leaders and important technicians in Poland have not forgiven the choice of Portuguese.

As the Polish Federation had no intention of releasing him from the current contract, Paulo Sousa proposed to pay, from his pocket, the fine of 300 thousand euros, approximately R$ 2 million, to be able to sign with Flamengo.

play 0:48 Portuguese was announced by Rubro-Negro this Wednesday (29)

At the Rio de Janeiro club, the Portuguese will arrive with a more robust technical committee and will have the challenge of making the red-black fans forget Jorge Jesus, recently fired from Benfica and who had the chance to return to Rio de Janeiro.

The contract between Flamengo and Paulo Sousa is valid for two seasons, until the end of 2023. Since Jesus left, the club has had Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho as effective coaches. None of them completed a season.