‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Rebeca catches Felipe kissing his ex-girlfriend | come around

First she feels the loss of her mother, Eve (Débora Duarte), who dies suddenly; later, he fails in the attempt at reconciliation with Tulio (Daniel Dantas), who continues to maintain the affair with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus); cannot reposition itself in the fashion market; and, to top it off, he goes after Felipe (Gabriel Leone), but catches the student kissing him with Lovely (Bruna Martins).
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) loses her mother, Eva (Débora Duarte), and is comforted by her sisters Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and Nicole (Ana Baird) — Photo: TV Globo
Unhappy with her mother’s death, with her husband’s absence and with the lack of work opportunities, Rebeca follows the advice of her daughter, Cecília (Fernanda Marques), who tells her not to give up life and to be happy.
In this Thursday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, the former model leaves home determined to have a romance with Felipe.
She looks for him on the beach, but sees him kissing Bela, the girlfriend he’s just reconnected with.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Felipe (Gabriel Leone) returns with Bela (Bruna Martins), to the sadness of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) — Photo: TV Globo
Defeated, Rebeca looks for Ilana (Mariana Lima) and dumps her problems on her friend’s shoulders
“Which way is it for me at this point? I wanted, wanted, so much, to reinvent myself, but how? If I’m a card out of the deck?”
30 Ten
Thursday
Inacia observes Joy talking to Christian/Renato. Barbara feels needy with the distance from Christian/Renato. Erica panics when she gets home and doesn’t find Luan. Luan takes a bus alone towards Santiago’s house. Santiago takes Luan home. Noca makes a date with Christian/Renato and is amazed by the boy’s resemblance to Christian. Ilana has a bleed and goes to the hospital. Breno tells Ilana that the doctor says the babies are fine. Felipe and Bela reconcile. Rebeca leaves her cell phone in Túlio’s car and, after tracking it, discovers that her husband is lying to her. Rebeca is devastated when she sees Felipe with Bela.
