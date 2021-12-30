Uncertainties about negotiations between Atlético-MG players hamper Bittencourt’s plans for the next season

sports director of the Atlético-MG decided to stop negotiations involving player departures, including Hyoran and Nathan, which are targets of the Fluminense board. Faced with this lack of definition, the Tricolor das Laranjeiras had their plans muddled, aiming at the next season, by the rooster.

the intention of board was to finalize all negotiations before the end of the year. The midfielder’s name was seen as the last signing to end the signing cycle of the Fluminense in 2021. However, under the circumstances, the board will not be able to hire him before December 31st.

But, the most awaited announcement by the fans of Fluminense it’s about hiring Germán Cano. The 33-year-old Argentine played for Vasco this season, with 101 matches played and 43 goals scored. The Tricolor, which will be commanded by Abel Braga, has already agreed to hire Felipe Melo, Willian Mustache, both were two-time champions of Liberators cup by Palmeiras.

The board did not inform the budget for the 2022 season, but has been working internally with a 20% payroll increase. If in 2021 the sheet revolved around BRL 4 million, next year the trend is for it to be between BRL 5 million, which is in the forecast for gradual growth, which had already risen in the last twelve months.