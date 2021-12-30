Under pressure, the government prepares a decree that gives bonuses to Federal Revenue agents

BRASILIA – With no space in the 2022 Budget for salary readjustments for civil servants and harassed by the threat of a general strike, the government is studying alternatives to contemplate at least some categories that plead for increases.

According to a technician from the economic team, the draft of a decree that regulates the performance bonus for Federal Revenue auditors has already been sent to the Civil House.

Pressure: After police readjustment, civil servants’ elite demands raises

Also under discussion is a Provisional Measure (MP) that readjusts the salaries of federal police officers, already announced by President Jair Bolsonaro himself.

Auditors started this Wednesday morning a standard operation at the Port of Santos, the largest in Latin America, which should cause a loss of R$ 125 million in daily collection, with foreign trade taxes, according to Sindifisco.

The movement is a protest against the reduction in the budget of the agency, made by the government to give the promised increase to the police.

In addition, the category demands the regulation of the efficiency bonus, which it has been waiting for since 2016, and the opening of a public tender to replenish the agency’s staff.





Forecast for readjustments of R$1.7 billion

The gesture towards the Revenue servers is strategic for the Planalto Palace. The category reacted energetically after the government decided it would make adjustments to public security professionals, such as the Federal Highway Police.

Then, 738 auditors from the Revenue handed over leadership positions, in protest at having been passed over.

Proposal: Government is considering extending the IOF surcharge until 2023 to enable payroll tax relief

The budget forecast for readjustments in 2022 is only BRL 1.7 billion, which is considered insufficient even for just the increase in police officers, forecast at BRL 2.8 billion, and far below what is necessary to cover even more categories .

The measures must be published after the approval of the Budget approved by Congress.





As O GLOBO revealed yesterday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes issued warnings to President Jair Bolsonaro and ministers about the risk of generalized increases in civil servants for public accounts. Messages are also directed to governors and mayors.

Shutdown Effect

Members of the economic team fear the effects of a general strike. There is concern about professionals in the inspection area, which could cause problems in the event of a stoppage.

Among them, agricultural and labor tax auditors. They can also claim the bonus from the Revenue auditors.

– The problem is that R$1.7 billion doesn’t amount to almost anything. The Federal Revenue Service bonus alone would cost R$ 400 million. If you have to pay bonuses to labor and agricultural auditors, the bill would rise by another R$ 300 million – said a technician from the economic team.