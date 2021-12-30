understand what fund review is and who is entitled

Today, the FGTS is one of the main rights of Brazilian workers. However, one of the criticisms of the fund is the unattractive yields, which are now being called into question. Thus, there is currently an action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that seeks to change this situation. And many people have wondered if it’s worth asking for the FGTS review. So, to understand what the subject is and to know who is entitled, read on!

FGTS review: understand what it is and who has the right

First of all, it is worth saying how much the FGTS yields today. In summary, the funds deposited in the FGTS account yield 3% per year, plus the monthly TR update. However, for some years the Referential Rate has not been able to restore inflation. In addition, Caixa Econômica performs the distribution of the result of the FGTS, and the transfer is distributed proportionally to the balance of the linked accounts on the last day of the year. Thus, the larger the balance, the greater the profit received.

As a result, the lawsuit questions the adoption of the Referential Rate as a correction index. Until 1999, the TR used to follow the variation of inflation rates. However, due to changes in the calculation methodology, the behavior of the indicator “detached” from other indicators, such as the IPCA and the INPC. So, since 2017, it has been at zero. In other words, the FGTS started to be corrected by an index that does not reflect the general increase in prices.

Finally, the revision of the FGTS is an action that takes place in court and that wants to change the TR as an index used to correct the FGTS. Therefore, anyone who worked with a formal contract between 1999 and 2013 can file a lawsuit requesting the revision of the FGTS.

However, there is no pre-defined amount and much less deadline for payment of the lawsuit, because these lawsuits have already been judged and there is an attempt to make the judgment repeat. Therefore, the chances of taking too long and not generating results are real. When in doubt, look for a trusted lawyer to review your case.

