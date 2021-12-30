Unimed Missões/RS is among the 20 best companies to work in — Health Sector

The Cooperative Unimed missions, from Santo Ângelo-RS, received certification last December 15 for being among the top 20 positions in the 11th ranking Best Companies to Work for in Rio Grande do Sul 2021, performed by the global consultancy Great Place to Work (GPTW), medium company category (up to 999 employees). THE Unimed missions returned to the Gaucho ranking in 16th position and is certified for the best practices that contribute to a healthy working environment.

The awarding event took place online with a view to the COVID-19 prevention measures and awarded 75 companies in its 11th edition. In the same category as the Unimed missions there were another 44 medium-sized companies. The award received, in total, in its three categories, 222 applicants, representing 149,605 employees. “It is a work of two years that we have been applying, stratifying results and zooming in on what really mattered for the improvement of the organizational environment”, stated the people manager of the cooperative Unimed missions , Verginia Donadel Forgiarini.

Promoting Leadership

In the work environment, the Unimed missions he created the groups of “Practices”, in reference to the professionals who guide the maneuvers and head, with the ship’s Captain, the entire team that controls the vessel, when entering or leaving a port. “They are people chosen on the team who help to improve the climate, work with the team, help in this motivation process. Even with resources already foreseen in the budget to be able to carry out their activities”, says Verginia. When putting in the budget, the Unimed missions makes the organizational climate a structural pillar of the company that starts to pay even more attention to its employees.

In addition, based on stratified data from the interior years, immersive work was carried out with the leaders to build reflections that would allow for the generation of new ways to foster better relationships and cultures. “The result obtained was generated from this set of actions, from the delivery of results, to the immersion and culture of the practitioners. Our goal is to reinforce our employer brand. We are expanding, capturing new talents and it is essential to have a good working environment”, she concludes.

THE Unimed missions /RS has the mission to offer quality healthcare solutions for the client. Founded in 1972, the cooperative provides health care to 27 municipalities in the region of missions , headquartered in Santo Ângelo and regional offices in São Borja and São Luiz Gonzaga. Today, the cooperative is divided into three businesses: Health Solutions, Regional Hospital Unimed missions and Occupational Health.

