US court blames British socialite for child sexual abuse cases

A jury in a federal court in New York found the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of the six counts related to her role in the sexual abuse cases of Jeffrey Epstein to underage girls. The crimes took place between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal counts: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.

She was acquitted on charges of luring a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts.

Maxwell, who now faces up to 65 years in prison, showed no reaction when the verdicts were read. Judge Alison Nathan did not set a date for the sentence.

“The road to justice was too long. But today, justice has been served,” Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now full-grown women — who came out of the shadows and into court. His courage and willingness to face the aggressor made this case and today’s outcome possible.”

The jury, composed of six women and six men, deliberated for about 40 hours in parts of six days.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell and Epstein conspired to establish a scheme to lure girls into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands.

Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes also participated in it.

Her defense, however, said she was a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s actions and attacked the memories and motivations of women who say they have been sexually abused.

Maxwell’s attorneys are working on an appeal, said attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim.

“We firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. Obviously, we are very disappointed with the verdict,” said Sternheim, adding that his team believes Maxwell will still be justified.

The trial, which began Nov. 29, alternated between disturbing testimonies from victims of sexual abuse and illuminating testimony about some of Epstein’s connections to some high-profile celebrities.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but died of suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell, his confidant and ex-girlfriend, was arrested a year later and has been in prison ever since.

It remains to be seen whether others will be prosecuted. The legal analyst of CNN Former district attorney Elie Honig where Maxwell was on trial said it was not a two-person operation.

He pointed to civil lawsuits linking others to the abuse. “I think prosecutors have a real obligation to dig down to the bottom and bring anyone who might have been a part of this to justice,” he said.

Maxwell also faces two outstanding perjury charges related to a civil deposition in 2016.

what happened at the trial

The prosecution’s case was based primarily on four women with personal stories of Maxwell’s alleged role in facilitating Epstein’s abuse.

Jane, testifying under a pseudonym, said Maxwell arranged sexual massages with Epstein and at times joined in the abuse. The charges of seduction — of which Maxwell was acquitted — and transportation relate only to her testimony.

Carolyn testified that when she was 14, Maxwell touched her breasts, hips and buttocks and said she “had a great body for Epstein and his friends”. The child sex trafficking count—the most serious of all counts—is linked to her testimony.

“Kate” testified that Maxwell invited her and instructed her on how to give Epstein a sexual massage. She said Maxwell often spoke sexual topics with her and asked Kate to invite other girls to Epstein’s sexual desires.

The jury was instructed that it could not convict Maxwell on any of the charges based solely on Kate’s testimony, as Kate was too old to consent at the time of the events.

Jurors can consider Kate’s allegations as well as testimony from Jane, Carolyn and Annie Farmer.

Farmer, the only plaintiff to testify under her full name, said she was 16 when Maxwell massaged her bare chest at Epstein’s New Mexico farm in 1996.

Prosecutors sought to establish a close link between Maxwell and Epstein and said her actions to normalize sexual massages were crucial to her international abuses scheme on her properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands.

(Translated text, click here to read the original in English)