Varginha UPA is packed on the same day that Saúde confirms the micron in the city

The UPA in Varginha was packed this Tuesday (28/12).

Coincidence or not, the same day the State Department of Health confirmed the record of two cases of the omicron variant in the city (read more here).

The movement was about 3 times greater than a “normal” day, said a UPA attendant to a patient who uploaded photos of the place to the blog.

And it took the employees by surprise.

The superintendent of Combat to Covid, physician Luiz Carlos Coelho said that the health unit now has 100% staff and serves with two entrances.

On the one hand, suspected Covid cases.

On the other, other diseases.

And asks patients to be patient and follow the directions to avoid contact with other people.

He said this overcrowding may have been due to a time when “there are a lot of respiratory illnesses happening. Influenza in the case of flu, rhinitis, sinusitis, tonsillitis, laryngitis, this whole group of pathologies ends up being directed to the suspicion of Covid in the UPA. We work with the perspective of increasing the service in 24 hours for the UBS do Bom Pastor” (behind the hospital).

Some patients preferred to take the private test and then come back for care.

That was the case of Gabrieli Rafaela de Lima, who works with aesthetics: “I arrived at 8 am without a Covid diagnosis. They attended me and informed that there was a problem with the file. I waited 3 hours. Then they corrected [a ficha]. It took another hour. I couldn’t stand to wait any longer, I took the private exam, it was positive, I’ve been here again since 3 pm waiting for assistance”.

Gabrieli was seen at 18:00.

Journalist Priscila Paiva had been waiting for assistance for nearly two hours when the blog was preparing this article. She already went to the UPA with the exam, done in a private laboratory.

“I informed that I have covid and asked if there was any place to wait separately. They said no. Me and 4 more are already positive, we did a private test, but there is no separation. Everyone mixed up, positive and suspicious.”

The city must use the UBS do Bom Pastor from this Wednesday, to expand the service to suspected cases of covid.

