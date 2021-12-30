Vasco does not stop at Vitinho and opens negotiations with an Argentine striker, says ESPN journalist

Gigante has sped up in the ball market, aiming for the challenging season of 2022, six reinforcements have already been confirmed in Colina. However, on Vascão’s agenda, hiring an attacker is the urgent point. Speculations have already been launched regarding the possibility of hiring Jorge Recalde and Luis Amarilla. However, this Wednesday (29), another ongoing conversation came to light to compose the Vasco attack.

It is the forward of Tigre, from Argentina, Pablo Magnin. According to information from journalist Santiao Santin, from ESPN Argentina, negotiations between the direction of São Januário and the athlete’s staff have already been launched.

The idea of ​​playing in Brazilian football pleases Magnin and his agents. The player is valued on the market at 900 thousand euros (about 5.8 million reais). At 31, Magnin played 45 games for Tigre in 2021 and netted 27 times. The athlete recently awakened interest in Fortaleza, however, without advances in the negotiations.

With an eye on reinforcements, Vasco is close to closing with Vitinho (Corinthians) and also admits that he is interested in Diego Souza. In addition to the duo, another athlete came on the agenda in recent days: Luis Amarilla. According to “Attention Vascaínos”, everything is already right between club and player. Now, the plan is to wait for Velez, from Argentina, who has not released the athlete yet.