Venezuela records an average of 8.5 murders a day in 2021, says NGO

Number represents a 25% reduction compared to the previous year; country recorded 11,081 violent deaths

THE Venezuela registered 3,112 homicides in 2021, a daily average of 8.5, which represents a reduction of 25% compared to the previous year, according to the report presented this Tuesday, 28, by the Venezuelan Violence Observatory (OVV). The NGO indicated that 11,081 violent deaths were reported this year, a categorization that includes homicides, deaths due to resistance to authority and causes that are still being investigated. Thus, the number represents an index of 40.9 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, a 10% drop compared to 2020. In the case of homicides, the number is 11.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the NGO.

Roberto Briceño-León, sociologist and president of OVV, pointed out that Venezuela and Honduras are the “most violent countries in Latin America”. According to the expert, the reduction in numbers this year responds, in principle, to the stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to the deepening of the economic crisis, with eight years of recession and four of hyperinflation, which leads to a “reduction opportunities for crime”. Regarding the deaths committed by police officers in 2021, which are classified as “resistance to authority”, the OVV registered 2,332, another index that showed a decrease compared to 2020. The so-called “deaths without investigation”, whose causes were not elucidated, closed in 4,003, while suicides were in 1,164. Finally, the NGO has also started to register missing persons this year, estimated at 1,634.

