Video: After changing ‘vaccination’ for ‘vagina’, Globo reporter confuses ‘Christmas’ with ‘anal’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment

This column would like to be a fly to know what is going on inside the head of Globo reporter, André Coelho, who has become a meme, once again, on social networks. After confusing the word ‘vaccine’ with ‘vagina’, in 2019, live on Globo News, the journalist made a very similar mistake.

The ‘our fault’ was during participation in the program ‘Estúdio I’, also on Globonews. In an article about last-minute shopping for Christmas dinner, André changed the word ‘Christmas’ to the intimate expression ‘anal’, which completely clashes with the Christian date. Upon realizing the error, he apologized live.

“We were talking about vaccination, it is the vaccination that is guaranteeing an anal… a Christmas, sorry, more lively now for Brazilian families”, said the reporter.

The gaffe happened on Friday (24), but it only went viral on social networks this Tuesday (28). In 2019, in an article that talked about yellow fever, André explained how the yellow fever ‘vagina’ acted in relation to the Zika virus.

Check out the videos:

