villains will have opposite endings in In Times of the Emperor

The current telenovela of the six on Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador began in August, portraying Brazil led by Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), who falls in love with his daughters’ teacher, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).

The period serial should remain on the air until the beginning of February 2022, giving way to another period soap opera, Além da Ilusão.

With the end of the plot approaching, it’s natural that everyone starts to get curious to know how the characters end.

The entire telenovela was recorded before because of the pandemic and some endings are already defined.

Tonico’s Death and Zayla’s Redemption

Before its outcome, Tonic, the villain played by Alexandre Nero, will escape death twice. The first one by surviving a fire, and the second by falling off a precipice.

But the deputy is not hot enough to have seven lives and must die in the last chapter of the telenovela, finally settling the score for all the harm he caused. The bad character will kidnap Dolores’ daughter (Daphne Bozaski) and end up dead at the end of the rescue operation.

Already Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) will be pushed over a precipice by Tonico but his corpse will not be found, which leads us to believe that he will survive. Tonico will think the boy is dead and, during his disappearance, the lawyer will take the opportunity to gather evidence that will incriminate the executioner, showing his relationship with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli). He will also nominate Tonico as the main cause of the Paraguayan War and will take it all into the hands of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello). The boy will end up alongside Dolores.

Everything indicates that Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will also have a hard time before the end of the story. Kidnapped and imprisoned in a slaughterhouse by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), the seamstress will be forced into prostitution. However, in the last chapters the villain must redeem herself and will have a happy ending alongside Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues).

The same Guebo will risk his life and his job to help Caxias (Jackson Antunes) to close the circle against Tonico, getting involved in the investigations to prove the innocence of the beloved.

Although the scenes were previously recorded, the outcome of the telenovela has alternative sequences that, in case of need, can be activated, as reported by the website Notícias da TV.

End of real characters

In Times of the Emperor also records the characters who actually existed and whose actual endings are already widely known by the public.

After the Proclamation of the Republic, Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) he went into exile in Europe and lived his last two years in Paris, France, in a solitary and melancholy way, in modest hotels with few resources. He died of pneumonia.

Exiled in Europe with the royal family, the empress Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) he was sorry to leave Brazil. She already had health problems, which worsened and led to a cardiopulmonary arrest shortly after being forced to leave the country. On her deathbed, Teresa Cristina even said that she was not dying from the disease, but from the disgust and pain of not being able to return to Brazilian lands.

THE Princess Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) she moved with her husband Gastão to a private villa in Cannes, France. In 1921, the Princess’ health began to deteriorate and she could barely walk. Isabel ended up dying at the age of 75, on November 14, 1921.

In early 1871, the Princess Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) he presented the first symptoms of typhoid fever, and died on the afternoon of February 7, 1871, at just 23 years of age.

Husband of Princess Isabel, Count D’Eu (Daniel Torres) he died in 1922, of natural causes, aboard the ship Massilia, which once again brought him to Brazil, to celebrate the first centenary of the country’s independence.

the last years of Augustus, the Duke of Saxe-Coburg (Gil Coelho) they were marked by the death of one of his youngest children, the fall of the constitutional monarchy in Brazil and the madness of his eldest son, hospitalized in 1891. Very shaken by the loss of his mother, Princess Clementina de Orléans, Augusto died a few months ago after her, on September 14, 1907.

Despite the distance, Luísa, the Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes) and Dom Pedro II continued exchanging passionate letters until the end of their lives. They met on a few occasions, such as in 1870 and 1887, during the Emperor’s visits to Europe, and also in the last months of his life, when, widowed and in exile, he spent some seasons at the Countess’s residence in Cannes.The Countess of Barral he died a few months before the Emperor, in 1891, a victim of pneumonia.

In February 1869, Duque de Caxias (Jackson Antunes) arrived, unannounced, at his home in Rio de Janeiro. He was confined to a wheelchair while his health deteriorated further, living his last days on the Santa Monica Farm, near the city of Valença, in the interior of the province of Rio de Janeiro. He died on May 7, 1880, surrounded by family members.

the decay of Baron de Mauá (Charles Fricks) he began in 1875, with the bankruptcy of Banco Mauá, when he asked for a moratorium for three years, being forced to sell most of his companies to foreign capitalists and even his personal assets to settle the debts. Sick, undermined by diabetes, after paying off his debts, he closed a chapter of his business life.

With what little he had left and the help of family members, he dedicated himself to coffee brokerage until his death, at the age of 76, in his home in the city of Petrópolis. His body was buried in his family’s mausoleum, in the São Francisco de Paula Cemetery, in the Catumbi neighborhood.

José de Alencar (Alcemar Vieira) traveled to Europe in 1877 to try medical treatment, but was unsuccessful. He died in Rio de Janeiro in December of the same year, victim of tuberculosis.