Vini Jr. tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves Real Madrid

Covid-19 cases are on the rise among European clubs. This Wednesday (29), Real Madrid announced that Vini Jr. tested positive for the disease and will leave the team out in the next matches. Courtois, Camavinga and Valverde are also infected.

According to a statement from the merengue club, the four players are doing well and were placed in isolation to prevent the virus from spreading to more athletes from the merengue squad.

Now the number of Covid infected at Real Madrid in December alone has risen to 13. That’s because Marcelo, Asensio, Modric, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Lunin, Alaba, Isco, and Sergio Arribas had tested positive previously. However, all are already released and are available to Carlo Ancelotti.

Real faces Getafe, away from home, next Sunday (02), for the Spanish Championship. On Wednesday (05) he faces Alcoyano for the Copa del Rey. As they will have ten days of isolation, both Vini Jr. and the other three players must be absent.