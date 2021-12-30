Vitão: ‘Atlético-MG with Jorge Jesus will be the worst of the worlds for Flamengo’ – 12/29/2021

The market for Portuguese technicians in Brazil remains busy. Flamengo announced the arrival of Paulo Sousa. Meanwhile, one of the main previous targets of Rubro-Negro, Jorge Jesus is in the initial stage of conversation with Atlético-MG.

On the Live Fim de Papo Especial of the market of the ball, broadcast by UOL Sport this Wednesday (29), journalist Vitor Guedes analyzed the hiring of Paulo Sousa at Flamengo and returned to commenting on the situation of Jorge Jesus.

“Jesus is passed at Flamengo. It’s a situation that Flamengo wants to stay in 2019 and that doesn’t keep that shadow hanging over the incoming coach, who will certainly already have a lot of pressure. That’s not his fault, but the disastrous tour. of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, who did everything wrong in Portugal.”

“Another issue is the relationship between Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus, which would be the worst of all worlds for Flamengo and the best of them for the Atletican, since the name of the coach is agreed at the club. In fact, the first conversation is already scheduled. virtual between the parties. The following is very clear: Jorge Jesus has only worked outside Portugal in the Arab world and in Brazil. The truth is that it’s only that big here. In Portugal, he’s burned out, both at Sporting and at Benfica.” , he stated.

Vitor Guedes highlighted the internal issues of Atlético-MG and how the business should be conducted.

“What catches up with Galo is the question of Jorge Jesus wanting to work with his very large technical committee and not sticking with any fixed Brazilian from the teams, as happened at Flamengo and, finally, Atlético will have this conversation to see. The club he doesn’t want to give up his physical trainer and the goalkeeper trainer.”

“These are preliminary conversations between the parties. People linked to Atlético-MG leaked information that Jorge Jesus would be more open to this type of thing. So the possibility of obstacles has decreased. On the financial side, as Atlético have a very large budget and he doesn’t want to give up having a top coach, Jorge Jesus and his long commission, fitting into that budget, would be hired,” closed the commentator.

