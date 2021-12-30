Vitão: Corinthians waits for Cavani, but Diego Costa gains strength as plan B – 12/29/2021

Corinthians is looking for a center forward to reinforce its squad and wants a strong name for the position. Uruguayans Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, and Luis Suárez, from Atlético de Madrid, are on the club’s radar. Another option in the crosshairs of the Alvinegra board is Diego Costa, who could exchange Atlético-MG for the Parque São Jorge club and gained strength as plan B.

At Live Special of UOL Sport, journalist Vitor Guedes commented on the possibility of Diego Costa strengthening Corinthians, as he expressed his desire to leave the current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions. It appears as a second option, if the agreement with Cavani does not materialize.

Vitão reinforced that Timão will have to wait in case they decide to close with Diego Costa. “Without this contract termination, which will not happen until Galo has a coach, Corinthians will not take this step forward. As Suárez is further away, Diego Costa, who was the third option, is already more like plan B if Cavani doesn’t work out,” he commented.

“For Diego Costa to be a Corinthians player, or Suárez, or Cavani, he needs to leave his club. This situation should delay a little. As Atlético-MG doesn’t have a coach, the situation could change at any time. It’s unlikely. for a coach to give up a player of that level. Part of him will also convince Diego Costa, who wants to feel more of a protagonist. At Corinthians, he would be a nine without a competitor, since Jô is going through a bad moment,” he said.

Despite being a player that arouses the interest of the board, Diego Costa is not the club’s first option. “Corinthians is still waiting for Cavani, which follows as plan A. But Diego Costa has increased his prestige with the Corinthians board and with the fans. The club has only worked that way, since the beginning of the last window: Corinthians negotiates time of contract, salary and gloves with the player, but he only hires terminated athletes. It was like that with Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Giuliano,” said Vitão.

For the journalist, the forward made it clear that he no longer intends to continue at Atlético-MG, where he saw Hulk being the main highlight in the victorious campaigns of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. “Diego Costa has a contract until the end of next year for Galo and signaled to the board and, obviously, to the market, which is interested in leaving Atlético-MG. At the same time, he signaled to the Corinthians board that he would accept to play by the club,” he concluded.

