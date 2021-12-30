Waiting for a new coach, Atlético-MG director guarantees to keep planning for the 2022 squad | athletic-mg

That’s what guarantees the ge the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano. The manager, who lived calm days of an apparently calm end of the year at Atlético, has been working behind the scenes of this almost chaotic end of 2021, a historic year for the Rooster. Both in the main task, closing the new coach, as in the definition of arrivals and departures of athletes.

Important: this does not mean that negotiations will be sealed in the next few days, but that they continue to flow as planned.

“We continued with the planning of casting, both incoming and outgoing” – said Caetano, via text message.

Atlético's football director, Rodrigo Caetano — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

As part of arrivals, the ge found in other sources that Galo works with two main names, both from the gaúcho football: defensive midfielder Edenilson, from Internacional, and forward Douglas Costa, from Grêmio.

In both cases there are still no official proposals on the table, but Atlético monitors the situation of the athletes with the clubs and shows interest in the signings.

In the context of athletes’ departures, Nathan’s name is the one that has been gaining greater notoriety behind the scenes. The midfielder arouses the interest of several clubs in the country for a possible loan, including América-MG, Fluminense, Santos and Inter.

Nathan, Atlético-MG midfielder — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Galo already has two proposals by Nathan at the table (both on loan with full salary payment), and is inclined to accept one of them, unless the new coach is decided soon and shows interest in the player’s football.

In addition to the midfielder and the steering wheel Alan Franco (on loan from Charlotte, USA), other names that were in the 2021 squad may end up leaving the team, as is the case of midfielders Hyoran and Dylan Borrero, which has also been generating interest from other teams.

THE Lucas Hernández side, in addition to other athletes who were on other teams (except for Guilherme Castillho and Vitor Mendes, who were in Juventude and will be used), must be relent.

“Bigger project than all of us”

Rodrigo Caetano was one of those who was surprised by the request for dismissal of coach Cuca, alleging personal issues. To the ge, the manager lamented the departure of the Brazilian champion coach and the Copa do Brasil in the magical year of 2021.