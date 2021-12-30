Wanessa Camargo breaks the silence after losing the Famous Show to Gloria Groove

Wanessa Camargo first manifested on social media after Gloria Groove became the winner of Famous Show.

By publishing the video of your presentation in honor of Britney Spears, the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo on how challenging it was to be part of the Sunday with Huck.

“Britney, this is for your freedom! My final couldn’t be different! I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did, it’s not easy to represent this woman”, started.

“Those who criticize have no idea what it’s like to try to do it on stage, it’s just insane. I hope I did it justice and entertained you!”, needled then.

The artist ended the text by thanking everyone who in some way contributed to this project.

“Thank you for everything! For all the feedbacks, I read them all. The reacts on youtube, everything! Thanks to Domingão for the invitation, the production and the impeccable team, to my casting colleagues! It was an honor to be a part of and share all of this with you!”, ended.

Gloria Groove sends indirect against Wanessa Camargo

Wanessa Camargo and Gloria Groove were in the final of the Show dos Famosos and a controversy around the two made people talk on social media.

It all started when drag posted a video on the web singing the song Beautiful, by Christina Aguilera. It was the song Wanessa had chosen to sing in the attraction led by Luciano Huck.

Quickly, the public saw this as an indirection to the competitor. In the comments, Gloria was detonated. “Posting your cover of the same song Wanessa did the day before generates an unnecessary comparison”, problematized a fan.

“What a totally unnecessary attitude! It’s no use being a champion and being a mean person. Improve!“, fired another. “How ugly Gloria… You’re wonderful, that’s a fact. But Wanessa is wonderful being humble and amazing. Our!! Shame of others”, reacted one more.

Look: