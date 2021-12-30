“We earned very little”, says Dulce María about salary in Rebelde

Working on television is synonymous with fame and high salaries, right? Well, not always. In an interview for yordi pink, the actress and singer Dulce Maria revealed that she and the cast received little to act in the Mexican soap opera “Rebel“. “It was something very strong, because at the time we were earning very little. Now I do an account of what we earned in general, and of course, in the end we received very little“he stated.

“I got more money out of advertising campaigns. In Rebelde, no, because I was… well, not just me, everyone. They danced beautifully with us“, he said Dulce Maria.

The original version of “Rebel“, with Dulce Maria (Roberta), Anahi (Mia), Alfonso Herrera (Miguel), Christopher Von Uckermann (Diego), Maite Perroni (Lupita) and Christian Chavez (Giovani) in the main cast, it was shown between October 2004 and June 2006, conquering a generation of fans.

Looks like it won’t be this time! Dulce Maria went back to talking about the long-awaited RBD tour. In an interview with “OtaLab”, hosted by Otaviano Costa, the Mexican actress and singer explained that she hopes the group can do something together, but that the coronavirus pandemic has been an obstacle to making official concerts around the world in 2022.

“Well, the truth is that we do want to do something together, but I don’t know if a tour would be possible because it’s still not safe for us and everyone, so I don’t know if it will be possible in 2022. I personally have a daughter brand new, I don’t know if I could tour but I would love to do something with them for you. So I hope we do something, but I don’t know if it will be a tour”, explained the artist.

This is not the first time RBD members have expressed concern about the Covid-19 pandemic and the health of all involved.

In November, Maite Perroni He explained that he hopes they can do the shows, but for now they prefer to wait to better understand how the Covid-19 situation will unfold worldwide.