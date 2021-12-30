What if fashion catches on? Angry owner blows up Tesla with “Elon Musk” inside

If anyone watched the movie a day of fury, released in 1993 and starring Michael Douglas, certainly knows what an angry consumer is capable of. Almost 30 years later, it was the turn of a Finn, Tuomas Katainen, to have his own version of the movie success, and with Tesla as a target.

Dissatisfied with the assistance of authorized Elon Musk automaker in the search for a solution to a problem presented by his car, a Tesla Model S purchased in 2013, Katainen blew up… the car. Literally! And with “Musk” inside.

Tesla Model S explosion was performed with all safety precautions (Image: Playback/YouTube, Pommijätkät)

Calm down, guys. The billionaire CEO of Tesla is still alive and well, thank you. What exploded along with Tesla was a doll representing the executive and dubbed by the consumer as “Elon Mask”. But why are you scolding Tesla so much?

Why did Tesla blow up?

The reason for so much scolding with the automaker, which led the Finn to tie 30 kilos of dynamite around the car and send it flying, was dissatisfaction with Tesla’s after-sales service.

According to the customer, his Model S started to show software defects with only 1,500 kilometers traveled and, after more than 30 days in the workshop, the problem was not resolved.

Tesla said that the only way to solve the case would be to change the lithium battery and that the service would cost a “small price” of 20,000 euros — equivalent to R$ 127,700 at the current price.

Discontented, Tuomas Katainen took the car back and decided to end the problem in the most radical way possible: disappearing with it. The show was broadcast on YouTube, all precautionary measures, drones and helicopters to ensure safety.

You can see the result in the video below, which aired on December 17th and already has more than 4 million views.

Source: Automotive News