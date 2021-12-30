What is the meaning of beige panties on New Year’s?







Yellow, gold, orange… nothing! was from panty beige that one of the most recent millionaires and phenomenons in Brazil spent the last New Year’s Eve. the revelation of Juliette, the champion of the last BBB and who earned R$ 45 million after the program, occurred after being questioned by an Instagram profile and was hitting the internet. But the question that remains is: what is the meaning of the color beige?

According to the color therapist at Personare Solange Lima, The beige, alone, has no meaning for Chromotherapy. However, being a mix of brown, white and yellow, The beige carries the symbology of the three colors.

THE Brown brings the energy of security and stability

brings the energy of security and stability already the yellow represents financial prosperity, in addition to stimulating focus and intelligence

represents financial prosperity, in addition to stimulating focus and intelligence While the White refers to peace and tranquility

“Juliette may have intended security, stability, prosperity and tranquility at the turn of the year, and when wearing the lingerie beige, even without knowing the meaning of the color, he strengthened his intentions, which ended up being realized in 2021″, adds the color therapist.

Finally, the specialist emphasizes that more than choosing between yellow, white, blue or beige, what counts is the intention. Hence, the importance of know the meaning of colors (see here!).

“It’s not just the color of the underwear or the clothing that matters. Each person’s success comes much more from the intention behind the color than from the color itself. If you combine the energy of color with your intention, then yes, you will. will have an extra strength to make it happen”, explains Solange.

