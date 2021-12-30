What to do with the R$350 million prize?

The 2021 Virada Mega promises to be the biggest in history. Betting started on November 16th and runs until December 31st. The prize is estimated at BRL 350 million — BRL 25 million more than in last year’s draw, the biggest yet.

Although the chance of hitting the six dozen necessary for the prize alone is pretty remote, the UOL shows what the winner or winner will be able to do with the money if they take home the entire amount drawn.

25 thousand iPhones

Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

The most expensive iPhone model currently available by Apple in Brazil is the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1 terabyte of storage capacity. On the company’s website, the device sells for R$ 15,499. With payment in cash, the value drops to R$ 13,949.10.

With the Mega Sena award, the lucky one could buy 22 thousand units without a discount. If you choose to pay in cash — which, let’s face it, wouldn’t be any problem — you could buy 25,000 devices.

mansions to choose

With BRL 350 million in the bank account, the winner of Mega da Virada would have a series of mansions available to buy. Of course, not all of them on the list are for sale. But it is possible to get an idea of ​​the “fire power” of the newest millionaire or millionaire in Brazil.

The amount paid for the draw would be enough to buy, nothing more, nothing less than 58 mansions similar to the Hulk striker, currently at Atlético-MG. The athlete and his wife Camila live in a house valued at R$ 6 million in Belo Horizonte.

Hulk and Camila Angelo posed exchanging kisses in the couple’s living room Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Did you find little? Vinicius Junior, striker for Real Madrid, built a R$ 20 million mansion in Rio de Janeiro. The Mega Sena prize would be enough to fund the construction of 17 mansions of the same value.

Now imagine living in the house that belonged to country singer Luan Santana. The artist’s mansion is for sale for “modest” R$43 million. The Mega da Virada is enough to buy eight mansions with this value.

Luan Santana in rehearsal done in the mansion that is for sale for R$ 43 million Image: Bruno Fioravanti

Also, one of the most expensive properties in São Paulo is for sale. It is the house of former banker Edemar Cid Ferreira. With a value of BRL 70 million and a project signed by the architect Ruy Ohtake and landscaping by Roberto Burle Marx, the house has 6 suites, 6 bedrooms, 7,888 m² of floor space, 40 parking spaces and a monthly property tax of BRL 43,000. It is still available on the MBRAS real estate website, responsible for the negotiation.

For those who prefer a beach atmosphere, it is possible to live in the most expensive house in Leblon, the most expensive neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro —and the most expensive in Brazil. With an 11,000 m² plot of land, the 2,500 m² house has 9 rooms, 18 bathrooms (two of them over 40 m²), a two-story library and even a heliport. It is possible to obtain it for R$ 220 million, according to luxury real estate company Bossa Nova Sotheby’s.

Want something outside Brazil? Actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently bought a property valued at R$ 55 million in Beverly Hills, USA. With the R$350 million prize, it would be possible to buy six mansions similar to the artist’s.

For those who prefer an apartment

If apartment is the preference of the new millionaire in Brazil, there are options that can please the fullest pockets. Dutchman Max Verstappen, current Formula 1 champion, lives in an apartment valued at 15 million euros (BRL 95.9 million) in Monaco.

In other words: the R$ 350 million from Mega da Virada buy three apartments similar to those in Verstappen in Europe.

His rival on the tracks, Lewis Hamilton, an Englishman who took the runner-up in Formula 1 this season, had an apartment in New York until a few days ago. According to The New York Post, the pilot sold the property for US$49.5 million (about R$281 million).

With Mega da Virada, it would be possible to buy Hamilton’s apartment and still have a “change” of R$ 70 million.

Pure luxury means of transport

For a millionaire, there’s nothing more natural than thinking about jets and big cars. And all of this is available at the cost of millions — many millions.

Verstappen, Formula 1 champion, has good options to offer. The Red Bull pilot owns a Falcon 900EX jet, valued at BRL 89.5 million, and an Aston Martin Valkyrie — the price of which reaches BRL 12.79 million.

Dassault Falcon 900EX jet, like the one from Verstappen Image: Reproduction

Using the Mega da Virada prize, it is possible to buy 27 models of the car; from the plane, “only” three.

Neymar Jr and his custom helicopter valued at R$50 million Image: Instagram

Prefer helicopters? The owner of a luxury model is Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has a custom model valued at R$50 million. With the R$ 350 million from Mega, the millionaire can buy exactly seven units.

Viih Tube poses with his Porsche Cayenne Image: Reproduction/Instagram

If the goal of the Mega winner is to have a more “humble” vehicle, a hypothesis is a Porsche Cayenne like the one from influencer Viih Tube. The car is valued at R$400 thousand. With the amount of the federal lottery, it would be possible to buy 875 units.

don’t miss the trip time

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 1A-010 costs BRL 177 thousand Image: Disclosure

If a watch can be considered a status symbol and, why not, a modern gem in smartphone times, there’s nothing better than a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 1A-010. The model has a ten-year waiting list and costs no less than R$177 thousand. With Mega’s money, you could buy 1,977 watches.

On Emirates A380 aircraft, which fly between São Paulo and Dubai, first class offers 14 private cabins Image: Disclosure/Emirates

With a watch like that, it will be impossible to miss a flight. Let an Emirates flight say so, leaving Guarulhos airport, in Greater São Paulo, heading to Dubai. In first class, a round trip flight — with a departure date on January 10 and return on January 31 — costs R$49,754. The Mega Sena prize is enough to make the trip just over 7,000 times.

Room at the Empathy Suite in Las Vegas, $100,000 a day Image: Disclosure/Palms Casino Resort

relax and travel

With the borders of several countries reopening, albeit with restrictions, it is possible to dream of traveling again. The Empathy Suite, located at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, USA, is considered one of the most expensive and exclusive hotel rooms on the planet. A two-night stay costs around US$200,000 – R$1.1 million. Expensive? It would also be possible to buy 308 double stays.

Presidential Suite at the Tivoli Mofarrej, in São Paulo Image: Disclosure

For those curious about traveling the world, the Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel in Tokyo, Japan, offers daily rates for 156,072 lenes (equivalent to approximately R$7,687 per night) in the Millenia Suite, with a breathtaking view of the city, whirlpool and individual showers for couples. For something more luxurious, you can stay in the suite named after the hotel on the 53rd floor, with a 360º view, rain showers, shoeshine service and even dining rooms with pantry on its 300 m² — the price is available only to those who close the package.

At the Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo there is also the option to try the drink most expensive in the world for R$ 128.5 thousand. Inspired by James Bond, the famous 007, the drink “diamonds Are forever” Martini (or “Diamonds Are Forever”) the cocktail served at the luxury hotel Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo, Japan, it takes vodka, lime and a one-carat diamond.

In Brazil, hotel stays can be extended even further. The Tivoli Mofarrej, located in São Paulo, is considered one of the most expensive in the country. A stay in the presidential suite costs R$35,000, plus taxes. The Mega da Virada award could buy 10,000 packages to stay in the VIP room.

A team to call your own

Recently, former player Ronaldo Fenômeno bought Cruzeiro, the football team that recognized him as a professional. The transaction cost the former world champion R$400 million. With that amount, he bought 90% of the team’s shares.

Thus, with R$ 350 million, Mega da Virada’s prize, the winner could buy the equivalent of 78.75% of the shares of a team in the same price range as Cruzeiro — and become the main owner of it.

Ronaldo Fenômeno buys shares and becomes the owner of Cruzeiro Image: Reproduction/Instagram

With an eye on profitable businesses

It doesn’t take much more than a few million reais to help turn a startup into a unicorn, a name given in the market for companies worth more than $1 billion.

To get an idea, Brazilian companies joined this select team (today there are just over 20 in the country) with contributions not much higher than US$ 61.5 million.

MadeiraMadeira, for example, turned into a unicorn in January this year, after two groups invested US$ 190 million in the business (on average, US$ 95 million per investor). In this way, the winner of Mega da Virada will invest in an enterprise and then profit from its growth.

money yielding

For those who want to see all that money working, any investment option can be a good option to have a hefty sum at the end of the month, every month.

By putting all the money into savings, with the current income of 0.5% monthly, the bank account will gain almost R$ 1.8 million every 30 days. At a net rate of 100% of the CDI, or around 0.8% per month, the monthly income can exceed R$2.7 million, or R$90 thousand per day.