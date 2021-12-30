What will be the color of the year 2022? Find out here

There is a very important issue in choosing the color that will be the trend of the year. This is because it encompasses an entire research process. The greatest authority on the subject of color concept – Pantone – has defined a color for 2022. It is the result of a study of everything that happens in the world in terms of economic, sociocultural reality, immersion in the technological world, etc.

Therefore, the PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, which stands out as an extremely flashy violet. According to Pantone, violet will be the color that will dictate fashion and new concepts.

We are going through a historic advance in the means of communication, we are experiencing the transition to the metaverse and we are closely following the space race, which now has the objective not only of leaving Earth as it did during the Cold War, but of bringing people to space tourism . All this was put as concept for the development of this violet color for next year.

The violet color Very Peri was developed from scratch and has already made history with it, as it creates the concept of global transformation of a new era that has just begun. Now, in this transition from 2021 to 2022, we say goodbye to the colors that were developed in the midst of the pandemic last year and that have ruled this year.

The combination of the colors Ultimate Gray (PANTONE 17-5104) and Illuminating (PANTONE 13-0647) had a content of hope, strength and energy for people to go through the pandemic period. Now, the message is a new beginning, innovation, development, growth and a new moment in human history.

Color is a form of communication and expresses our creativity and our concepts.