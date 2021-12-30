What you need to know about the H3N2 flu outbreak

In addition to Sars-CoV-2, another virus that is causing concern is H3N2, a subtype of the influenza virus that is causing flu in at least 17 Brazilian states. In São Paulo, hospitalizations for influenza have already are 25% of the total those caused by respiratory syndrome in the public network; in Rio de Janeiro, the disease caused more deaths in December in Rio de Janeiro than Covid-19.

But what is H3N2? The influenza virus has three types that circulate in the human population (A, B and C), and H3N2 is a new strain of subtype A, named Darwin. This is not a reference to Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution: the variant is so named because it was first detected in the city of Darwin, Australia. In Brazil, it was identified for the first time by the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, in samples from Rio de Janeiro.

Influenza type A is the most common and prone to causing seasonal flu epidemics. It is divided into subtypes such as H1N1 and H3N2. The letters H and N refer to the hemagglutinin and neuraminidase proteins – which help the virus stick to human cells and replicate in our body, respectively. The numbers that follow the letters H and N, in turn, indicate subtypes of these proteins.

Flu outbreaks happen mainly in the fall and winter, periods when the circulation of the virus tends to increase. Now, the disease appears at an atypical time, and experts suspect that this is occurring due to the relaxation of measures against the circulation of the coronavirus. The population began to go out and interact more, even without masks, and this favors the spread of all respiratory viruses.

The new the flu caused by H3N2 causes well-known symptoms: cough, runny nose, sore throat, high fever, headache, body aches and weakness. The disease is more at risk for children under 5 years of age, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Continues after advertising

Share this article via:

The recommendation of specialists for those who present these symptoms is to recover at home, if the condition is mild. It is important to rest, have good nutrition and stay hydrated, in addition to using medication to ease pain and fever. But be alert: severe cases, with shortness of breath or fever that are difficult to control, demand to seek medical help immediately.

As the symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19, it is important to isolate yourself and carry out a diagnostic test that can indicate whether or not the condition is the flu. In the case of H3N2, it is recommended to practice social distancing for seven days, in addition to wearing masks (with a good seal and covering the nose and mouth) and maintaining constant hand hygiene – well-known measures to prevent the dissemination of the coronavirus.

The flu vaccine, available at Brazilian health centers, helps protect against H3N2 Darwin, although this variant is not included in the current composition of the immunizing agent. The World Health Organization (WHO) is always keeping an eye on the mutations that influenza undergoes and recommended, in September, the inclusion of the new strain in updated versions of the vaccine.

But the currently available immunizer confers partial protection. This is because, even though it was made from older versions of influenza, it facilitates the recognition of H3N2 Darwin by the organism and its combat by the immune system.

The Butantan Institute announced that the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (IFAs) for the updated formula of the flu vaccine will start in January, so that the doses are sent to the Ministry of Health between March and April.