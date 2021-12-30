WhatsApp will have a new shortcut that will make life easier for users

The goal is to make sharing photos and videos more dynamic, especially when sending them to more than one contact.

Another update to make life easier for users of the WhatsApp instant messaging platform was discovered by the WABetaInfo website. The novelty is being tested in beta version and aims to make sharing photos and videos become more dynamic, especially for sending to more than one contact.

The new option, which changes recipients, should be fixed within the chat screen with the thumbnails below. As stated by the specialized site, the same media can be shared with several users directly through the chat screen without the need to use the forward button feature. There are still many questions about how the new feature will work and when it will start.

This is nothing new for WhatsApp, but it can significantly facilitate when sending photos, videos and even the famous GIFs in the app. The feature will still help a lot in GIFs that are made through the integration with the cell phone camera. The novelty is being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, which is testing.

Many new updates are being announced by WhatsApp, which should integrate a change package.