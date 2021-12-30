When does Cobra Kai season 4 premiere? See what time new episodes arrive on Netflix – News Viewed on the web

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Cobra Kai returns for its 4th season on the streaming service later this December.

Cobra Kai is one of the most successful series in the Netflix catalog and is returning for its 4th season – which promises to be the biggest yet. The production derived from the Karate Kid franchise will have even more emotions in the coming episodes with the expected marriage of protagonists Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) against John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his dangerous ally Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith ), main antagonist of Karate Kid 3 – The Final Challenge (1989).

When does Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix?





For Cobra Kai and Karate Kid fans, the year 2021 will end in the best possible way, as Season 4 premieres on the Netflix catalog on Friday, December 31, starting at 5 am.

All 10 episodes will be released on the streaming platform at the same time, meaning you’ll be able to watch the entire series in one fell swoop. Remembering that Cobra Kai was one of the original YouTube productions and went to the Netflix service, where it became a real phenomenon among critics and audiences, so you can watch all seasons of the series right now on Netflix.

Cobra Kai: What to expect from Season 4 of the Netflix series?

Cobra Kai Season 4 Story





Season 4 of Cobra Kai will pick up right where Season 3 left off, when Daniel LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence’s Eagle Fang dojos joined forces to train together and manage to defeat John Kreese’s Cobra Kai once and for all. all – who won’t be alone, with the return of Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, who was the main villain in Karate Kid 3 – The Final Challenge (1989) and will help Kreese further strengthen Cobra Kai.

This dojo clash will focus this season on the highly anticipated All Valley tournament, where the loser is expected to leave town, especially with the trailer’s revelation that karate tournament organizers have made some controversial changes to its format. “It’s time to step into the future. This proposal will revolutionize the tournament,” says one of them, with all members voting in favor of this proposal and one of them saying “May God help us”.

In an interview with Esquire, one of the series creators, Hayden Schlossberg, confirmed that the madness in All Valley and the moves and twists of loyalty will be the main focus of next season: “Of course we end season three with this deal for high risk tournament they did. We’ll see how that plays out. You can speculate on what we’d do with it this season, but that’s certainly the starting point. We saw the tournament in Season One. Now, loyalties have changed, some students are on different sides and the stakes have never been as high as what this tournament means… Going into Season Four, you have a lot of fun stuff, I think looking forward to it rather than at the end of season two, [quando] we blew up the world… In season four, there’s a wish-fulfillment for fans to see Johnny and Daniel band together to stop [Kreese]”, he said.

