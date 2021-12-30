WHO alerts Brazil to new wave of Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Brazil, this Wednesday, about a new wave of Covid-19 cases in the country. The entity’s director of operations, Mike Ryan, highlighted the situation that Europe and the United States are facing with the arrival of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus.

“The probability is that we will continue to have new airwaves around the world, and South America and Brazil are no exceptions,” Ryan said.

Mike pointed out that the country has had two major waves of Covid-19 over a long period of time, a situation that has strained the health system, and highlighted the importance of vaccination in stabilizing the situation.

The entity’s director also demanded that local, state and federal authorities work together to prepare for a new wave of contamination.

“All countries faced these moments [de hospitais lotados] in this pandemic. […] It’s really bringing together the work of state and federal authorities, engaging communities and publicizing the effectiveness of vaccines,” explains Ryan.

The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom, highlighted that the rapid advance of Ômicron must be fought with vaccines and with public health policies.

“Ômicron is moving fast. In addition to vaccination, public health measures are also needed to contain the wave of infection, protect professionals and the health system, open societies and keep children in school,” added Adhanom.

The director also compared the mutual circulation of Ômicron and Delta to a “tsunami”. “I am extremely concerned that Ômicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is causing a tsunami of Covid cases.”





Last Monday, the world surpassed for the first time the mark of 1 million identified cases per day, led by the United States, United Kingdom and Spain.