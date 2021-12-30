WHO warns of high risk of Ômicron and increase in hospitalizations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a new warning about the Ômicron variant. According to the organization, the risk offered by the new strain remains “very high”, which should overload the countries’ health systems.

This should happen, according to the entity, even though the new strain is a little less dangerous than its predecessor, Delta.

“Consistent evidence shows that the Ômicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a two to three day period to double and rapid increases in cases are seen in several countries,” warned the organization in its weekly epidemiological report.

Credit: Tigristiara/istockCovid cases are growing again in several countries

According to Catherine Smallwood, one of the leading WHO experts in Europe, the rapid spread of Ômicron “although combined with a slightly less serious disease, will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated”.

Cases fired

The warning comes at a time when covid-19 cases are on the rise, breaking daily records in countries like the United States, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Last Tuesday, the 28th, the average daily number of new covid-19 cases in the US hit a new record, with more than 258,000 notifications.

The level was only higher almost a year ago, on January 8, 2021, when the daily average reached 250 thousand. The Ômicron and Delta variants have been identified as responsible for this leap.

Daily contamination records were also recorded in France, Great Britain, Greece and Portugal on Tuesday. In the Netherlands and Switzerland, Ômicron has become the dominant variety.

Credit: Naeblys/istockWHO warns that Ômicron variant still represents “high risk”

The understanding of the Ômicron variant will increase as new studies are completed, but there is already data showing that it is more contagious than other strains of the virus and increases the risk of reinfection.