Who was the saint who gives the race in São Paulo its name

In the early centuries, that new religion of Jesus’ followers was not well regarded by the authorities. The first Christians prayed underground and, not infrequently, were persecuted and killed by Roman soldiers.

This is because Christians did not worship the emperor – they had another kind of king, Jesus. And they also refused to serve in the Roman army. It was through political skill that Emperor Constantine (272-337), with Rome already in a context of decadence, promulgated, together with Emperor Licinius (250-325), the Edict of Milan, officially ending religious persecution.

The following year, in 314, a new pope took over the Church: Silvestre (285-335). The first, therefore, with Christianity no longer being a forbidden, clandestine religion.

But what is known about this man? Did he have any athletic ability to have become the name of the main street race in São Paulo?

The answer to the first question is: little is known, since it is such an ancient figure. And with various information that are confused with legends, as is customary in the case of saints and the like.

The second question can be answered with a loud and sedentary no.

“The name of the race is a tribute to São Silvestre because it takes place on the day the Church commemorates the feast of that saint. There is no relationship between this pope and race”, explains the hagiography scholar Thiago Maerki, a researcher at the Federal University from São Paulo (Unifesp) and member of the Hagiography Society, in the United States.

the pope of the officialization of christianity

Born in Rome, Sylvester was pope from January 31, 315 until December 31, 335. In all that time, the emperor was Constantine.

In other words, he was “Bishop of Rome in a period of glory for Christianity”, says Vaticanist Mirticeli Medeiros, researcher on the history of Catholicism at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. As she points out, Constantine was “the emperor who turned Christianity into a lawful religion.”

This situation made Silvestre a “very Roman” pope, as explained by the Vaticanist Filipe Domingues, doctor at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and deputy director of the Lay Center in Rome.

“He was the pope of the Constantine era, that is, the first pope of a most notable Rome, a Christian Rome, where Christians were not persecuted,” says Domingues.

“It wasn’t a pope who accomplished many things because at the time the emperor had a great deal of decision-making power,” he adds.

“[Silvestre] he was the pontiff who fought the first heresies of the Church”, says Medeiros. “His memory is also linked to the first basilicas built by Constantine, in Rome, and to the legend of the famous ‘Constantine donation’, a false document attributed to his authorship , which served to justify the lands that were under the domain of the pope, in the Middle Ages, which would have been transferred by Constantine to Silvestre.”

Yes, there was a forged document that justified the possession of Church lands that gave rise to the Vatican – much larger than the area now occupied – as a donation from Constantine to Silvestre.

“When they discovered that this was a medieval invention, in the 16th century, it was too late. The pope already had a Papal State to call his own, which took over a large part of the Italian peninsula”, reports the Vaticanist.

Maerki emphasizes that “we know little about the historical figure of Saint Sylvester, since, as is common in the lives of saints until the Middle Ages, facts are mixed with legendary elements”.

“We know that he became a Christian during the great persecution of Diocletian [imperador romano que governou de 284 a 305] and that he was pope from 314 to 335”, he points out. “It is also certain that he was absent from important councils of the Church, such as those of Arles, of 314, and that of Nicaea, of 325.”

For the researcher, these absences may have occurred because, as these councils were convened by Emperor Constantine, “Silvestre perhaps thought that they should be presided over by the local bishops, as was customary in the Church at the time”.

This is an important point: as bishops of Rome, were the popes of the time considered the successors of Peter? however, they did not have a systematized hierarchical power as in the contemporary Catholic Church.

The Emperor’s Conversion

There is yet another story linked to Silvestre’s biography – with the contours of legend.

“It would have been Silvestre who baptized Emperor Constantino on his deathbed”, says researcher Medeiros.

“But there is controversy about this particular event. The sources we have available disagree with each other about what happened. It is believed that it was, in fact, a propaganda tool to build the image of a good Christian [do imperador]”, says Medeiros.

Maerki classifies the episode, in which Silvestre is said to have been “responsible for the conversion of Constantine”, as a “traditional legendary narrative”.

“The legend tells that the emperor was taken by leprosy and was instructed by pagan priests to bathe in the blood of innocent children. However, the apostles Peter and Paul [mortos séculos antes] they would have appeared to him in a dream and recommended that he go to Silvestre so that the saint could show him the way to salvation”, says the researcher.

“Having done that, he would have received baptism, been cured of leprosy and, later, he would have created laws favorable to the Church, ending the persecution of Christians. This legendary fact contributed to the dissemination of Silvestre’s memory, his reputation for sanctity and its cult throughout history,” says Maerki.

Domingues recalls that “historians tend to say that Constantine’s conversion was much more a political act than a religious act”. “His decision to adopt Christianity wasn’t so much of faith,” he says.

The indisputable fact is that, with Constantine’s conversion – heartily or simply formally -, Rome began to experience a period of tranquility. “[Assim, Silvestre] it is the pope who witnessed the end of the persecution of Christians, determined by Constantine with his conversion to Christianity, a period in which peace was established”, contextualizes the researcher and scholar of the life of saints José Luís Lira, founder of the Brazilian Academy of Hagiology and professor at the State University of Vale do Aracaú, in Ceará.

But if both the account of Constantine’s conversion and the surrender of Roman possessions to the Church are legends, Silvestre’s peaceful relationship with the empire is the explanation for many Christian improvements.

“Silvestre got the reputation of having been a very good person to normalize the faith of the Church and recover Christianity in a process of pacification of the religion in Rome”, says Vaticanist Domingues.

“It may not be true that Constantine ‘handed everything over’ to the pope, but it seems he did hand over a lot,” he points out.

Proof of this is that important churches in Rome had their original seats built in the period.

“In the pontificate of St. Sylvester, the authority of the Church was established and the first official Christian monuments were built, such as the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem and the early basilicas of Rome, St. John Lateran and St. Peter, in addition to the churches of the saints Apostles in Constantinople. For his action, for his life and witness, we can say, he was acclaimed as a saint, a model for Christians,” says hagiologist Lira.

saint of old

“For all that, his pontificate was very important for the Church”, emphasizes Domingues.

The Vaticanist remembers that this importance is present in the Roman imagination, with several works alluding to this religious.

“It is in many mosaics, in a lot of Roman art because it represents precisely this period of conversion, the transition from non-Christian Rome, when Christians were persecuted and the first saints were all martyrs, to a Rome where Christianity became legalized and, later, institutionalized”, he points out.

“Before Silvestre, the ‘churches’ did not exist, Christians prayed in houses, in isolated places. It is during this period that they begin to be built”, emphasizes the Vaticanista.

His canonization, that is, the process that recognized him as a saint, was outside the current protocols of the Church, created long after his life.

“In the past, there was no canonization ceremony to recognize someone’s sanctity, but their mortal remains were worshiped by Christians”, explains Medeiros. “Let’s say that, using a modern term, he was ‘acclaimed as a saint,’ after all, that’s how a person became a saint in antiquity: by popular acclamation.”

Silvestre already appears in the first version of the Roman martyrology, published in 1583 ? the book in which the names of the saints are inscribed.

In this “list that documented the day of death and the burial place of the first Christians”, says Medeiros, it is attested that “he died on December 31, 335 and, initially, he was buried in the catacombs of Priscilla, in Rome”.

“Currently, the bones of the saint are preserved in the Church of San Silvestro in Capite, also in Rome”, explains the Vaticanist.

“There are not a lot of data on why their sanctity is recognized,” says Lira. “The rules that made the cause of beatification and canonization more complex, however direct, did not yet exist.”

He recalls that the Roman martyrology records only “St Sylvester the First, pope, who piously directed the Church for many years, at the time the Emperor Constantine built the venerable Roman basilicas and the Council of Nicaea acclaimed Christ as the Son of God. On this day [31 de dezembro] his body was buried in Priscilla’s cemetery”.

Maerki remembers a curiosity, an almost obvious result of a period when Christians were no longer persecuted by Roman soldiers.

“Saint Sylvester was the first non-martyr saint to be venerated in the Roman Church”, he emphasizes. “In the early centuries of the Christian era, being a martyr was a prerogative to be declared a saint.”

Saint Sylvester’s Day is December 31st because that was the date of his death. But at that time it was not New Year’s Eve – December 31st only became the last day of the year from the Gregorian calendar, promulgated by Pope Gregory 13 (1502-1585) on February 24, 1582.

