“Why has Santos not hired anyone so far?”; Sormani defends Rueda and sends a message to Santos fans

Already thinking about the 2022 season, the Santos sports board is looking for reinforcements in the market, but keep cautious in hiring, as the team is in a delicate financial situation. Given this, it is difficult to imagine that big names will be announced as reinforcements for next year.

Negotiations are being conducted by the club’s football manager, Edu Dracena. The club’s board closed only one hiring aiming at 2022, the midfielder Bruno Oliveira that came from Caldense. The player stood out playing loaned to Vitória and ended up calling the club’s attention.

the journalist Fabio Sormani in the program ‘ESPN FC’ this Wednesday (29), praised the way the president Andres Rueda has been running the club since his inauguration. During the program, the commentator highlighted that the director managed to bring the club’s debts up to date, paying salaries and thirteenth in the correct period.

“Why has Santos not hired anyone so far? If you hired someone, it was because it was possible. Because the month at Santos since Rueda took over has been 30 days. Santos paid thirteenth, Santos paid vacations, he paid for December image rights, and the salary for his portfolio as well. So, playing for Santos today is not like in the past, when the month lasted 90 days and the player would go to court and leave the team, as happened with Sasha, with Everson, with Arouca, Aranha… not now, it’s all in day there”, declared Sormani.