Why the reopening thesis failed on the stock exchange and dragged Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares and other bets into the hole

The hope that coronavirus vaccines would bring back the “old normal” with the economic reopening and return to pre-pandemic life dominated global stock exchanges in the first half, but six months later, the process has not ended. .

While the northern hemisphere saw the beginning of the vaccination process and envisioned a busy and “normal” summer, Brazil took a long time to authorize the start of immunization. The delay did not prevent the local market from also seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and the resumption of actions linked to the domestic economy.

The decision of the government of the State of São Paulo to speed up the process gave extra gas to the stock exchange and I even listened to analysts and economists to understand how the reopening of the economy could affect their pockets. The projections, however, were not confirmed and the actions of the sector retail, shopping malls and tourism suffer significant losses in the year.

Even companies that relied less on the reopening process, such as the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), sank in the second half of 2021.

At the time of the article, the greatest risk for the thesis was that of a greater obstacle that would not allow the arrival of sufficient doses or the fiasco of the vaccination campaign, which was not confirmed. Vaccines arrived and within a few months a relevant portion of the adult population was immunized. Then, what went wrong?

Amazingly, the answer is in that first text full of optimism, when an analyst said that “the economic recovery depends on confidence and you only feel confident when you see a better scenario”.

The vaccine arrived… and the bag fell

Yes, the vaccine has arrived, but the effective reopening of the economy coincided with a pinch of chaos. On the one hand, rising unemployment and inflation eroded household income. On the other hand, the Central Bank began a rigid increase in interest rates and Brasília spent months on the warpath.

The result was a stifling macroeconomic environment that made the Brazilian stock market not only leave the maximums, but also swim in the opposite direction of the other global indexes.

The market consensus has not been reached, but Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura Investimentos, does not think it is correct to blame the reopening theses alone.

“It’s not that the reopening thesis went wrong, variable income in Brazil went wrong. Everything went really bad in the bag.”

While the main indices of the North American stock exchanges accumulate successive highs and records, only five sectors are heading to close December in the blue here on the B3, according to a survey by Nova Futura:

petrochemicals, helped by Braskem’s good performance

slaughterhouses, with high exposure to the international market and the dollar

oil and gas

cellulose and paper

telecommunications (traditionally a defensive and uncorrelated sector of the stock market).

naming the oxen

For a manager heard by the Your money, the financial market overestimated the fate of the record savings recorded during the quarantine and the potential that the pent-up demand of the worst months of the pandemic would have on the economy.

Borsoi, on the other hand, points out other culprits for the poor performance of retail and consumption. The main thing was the timing. As the big gain from the reopening was in the first semester, when Brazil was still facing the second wave of the coronavirus and new restrictive measures, it was not possible to reap all the fruits left by the positive exterior.

When the reopening actually started here, it was too late, and investors’ eyes were already focused on rising interest rates, inflation and the new strains that were beginning to haunt Europe.

“The big point is that if we had anticipated the population inoculation process, we would probably have a hell of a first semester. Our problem was never the ability to vaccinate, but the lack of immunizations. If not for that, we would have had an extraordinary and surprising first half of the year”.

The economist also mentions a typical element of the sector retailer to explain the poor performance of companies on the stock exchange, which includes e-commerce companies such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3).

With multiples stretched and investors pricing companies almost to perfection, companies collapsed in frustrating expectations, even as they continued to grow in the third quarter.

At the air sector, inflation is the main villain. The only projection that seems to have been confirmed is the return of Brazilians to shopping malls. The increased movement of people, however, does not necessarily become revenue, as eroded household income limits discretionary retail spending.

Buy or sell bag?

For Daniel de Paula, founder of Nexgen Capital, the current discount of some retail, technology and construction companies is not justified and the shares should return to their fair prices.

“We have a lot of opportunity. For those who do not yet have a position in these companies and are thinking of joining now, I suggest starting to build positions, but little by little. The scenario is still challenging and it is likely that we will have a worsening before a more consistent improvement.”

Recovery shouldn’t happen overnight. Therefore, the recommendation is only valid for those who see the stock market as a long-term investment.

For those who have a position in these securities and do not need liquidity at the moment, de Paula recommends patience. “It’s not because my neighbor sold his house 30% less than it’s worth that I’ll do the same too. Quality companies will emerge from this crisis even stronger once we get out of the hostile macro environment.”

