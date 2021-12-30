Why the sugar in fruit does not harm your health like processed sugar

Juan Carlos Laguna Egea and Marta Alegret Jorda*

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Fruits are rich in fructose

Fruits are a type of food present in all healthy diets. They are characterized, among other things, by their sweetness, especially when they ripen correctly.

This sweet taste of fruits is because they contain a lot of a type of sugar called fructose. They also contain glucose, but in much smaller amounts.

Fructose is, along with glucose, a component of refined white (or table) sugar and corn syrup. Both products are used as common ingredients in the preparation of processed foods, sauces and condiments, sweets and soft drinks.

And that’s where the problem starts. Numerous studies associate the increased consumption of these products with a higher incidence of metabolic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, hepatic steatosis and blood lipids.

The amount

A higher consumption of food products that contain sugar implies a higher consumption of calories. If not burned, this energy accumulates in the form of fat in the body and promotes the development of metabolic diseases.

Unfortunately, the consumption of high-calorie diets, low in fruits and vegetables and high in fats and this type of sugar, has become global, facilitating the epidemic growth of this type of pathology.

On the other hand, if you go to a nutritionist or consult a food guide, you will always find the same advice: if you want to be healthy, eat portions of fruits, vegetables and vegetables divided into different meals of the day.

Moderate daily consumption of unprocessed natural foods such as fruits is healthy. And let’s use common sense, we’re not talking about consuming two kilos of pear and a melon a day!

Quality

Fructose turns into fat very easily in the liver. For the same amount ingested, for example, fructose and glucose, the former produces a greater amount of fat in the liver.

In this sense, fructose, in excess, has greater potential to alter metabolism and facilitate the appearance of metabolic diseases than other sugars. But then, these pathologies also occur with the consumption of fructose from fruits?

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, It is better for your health to consume whole fruits than to drink fruit juices.

packaging is everything

We all know that, after all, we are evolved primates. For millions of years, our ancestors lived and adapted to consuming a varied diet, rich in vegetables and fruits that they gathered throughout the day.

When we ingest fructose, we do not ingest it as such, isolated, but incorporated in its natural packaging (the fruit itself), with all its other components: fiber, minerals, vitamins, etc.

That’s why we must properly chew every piece we take. The goal is to mix its various components, including abundant fiber, with our saliva and digestive juices. This causes the fructose contained in the fruit to slowly enter our body.

Thus, the intestinal cells consume much of the fructose they absorb, so very little of it reaches the liver through the blood to become fat.

When we consume a large amount of fructose present in a sweet, in a sauce, in an ice cream and especially in liquid form, such as in a sugary drink, the situation is very different.

We flood our digestive tract with fructose, dissolved in water, which is quickly absorbed by the intestinal cells, but to the point of overflowing them. This fructose then reaches the liver, where it becomes fat.

The liver is responsible for distributing this excess fat throughout the body. If this consumption of processed fructose happens once in a while, that’s fine. But if we consume these foods in abundance and often, in the long run we will have health problems. Excess fat deposited in our body can cause obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, etc.

Over time, metabolic disturbances increase the risk of a heart attack or even a cancerous process. For example, a study was recently published which found that a higher incidence of cancer is associated with a higher consumption of sugars in liquid form.

When specifically studying the association between the onset of cancer and the consumption of fruit juices, this is also positive, that is, the incidence of cancer increases with greater consumption of fruit juices.

Credit, Mariana Veiga Photo caption, Consumption of fruits and vegetables is important for a healthy diet

Is fruit sugar good or bad?

So is fruit sugar good or bad? If you read above, you can guess the answer. The consumption of fruits in our diet is healthy. This implies that we must bite them, chew them, mix the fruits with the rest of the food to facilitate their digestion.

In this way, the components of the fruit, including fructose, are slowly incorporated by our body.

When we drink fruit juice, even if it’s natural, things change. We ate a lot more fruit than if we had to peel, bite and chew. Furthermore, as we do not carry fructose in its natural packaging, it is absorbed suddenly and quickly, reaching the liver. Therefore, fruits are consumed as such and juices – even natural ones – are a pleasure that we can enjoy from time to time.

And if you decide to drink some juice, please don’t remove the pulp! The pulp helps the sugar in the fruit to slowly incorporate into our bodies, much more similar to what happens when we eat the fruit directly.

*Juan Carlos Laguna Egea is professor of pharmacology at the University of Barcelona. Marta Alegret Jorda is a researcher in the pharmacology and chemistry department at the University of Barcelona.

This opinion piece was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished under a Creative Commons license. Click here to read the original (in Spanish).