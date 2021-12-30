Will Monica’s Gang end? New movie causes quartet to split · TV News

Turma da Mônica – Lessons premieres this Thursday (30) in theaters with a new side of the well-known characters from the comics. While dealing with personal adversity, protagonists need to prove the value of friendship to their parents. However, when things start to go wrong, the relationship of the most famous people in the Limoeiro neighborhood is at risk.

In the plot, the iconic group of comic books by Mauricio de Sousa did not do their homework. To avoid being punished, Chives (Kevin Vechiatto) come up with one of his “infallible plans”. But, unfortunately for the guys, the boy’s strategy doesn’t work.

During the process, Mônica (Giulia Benite) ends up injuring her arm. With the confusion, Mrs. Luísa (Monica Iozzi), mother of the leader of the group, decides to make a drastic decision. Thinking about her daughter’s well-being, she moves the girl to another school.

With Mônica’s distance, the group has to deal with new obstacles. The absence of her best friend makes Magali’s (Laura Rauseo) anxiety soar. Without control of her compulsiveness, the girl cannot stop eating.

After the transfer of the character from Giulia Benite, Cascão’s (Gabriel Moreira) parents also decide that it’s time for the boy to face a transformation. Afraid of the water, he enters a swimming school to face his phobia head on.

Meanwhile, Mônica and Cebolinha need to deal with more changes. At a new school, the class leader tries to make new friends. The boy with dyslalia, language disorder, discovers what it is like to live at school without the protection of his friend.

In addition to approaching each adversity of the protagonists, the continuation of Turma da Mônica – Ties (2019) also manages to explore individually the members of the Limoeiro group. The maturation of both the characters and the actors themselves is evident.

Directed by Daniel Rezende, the film delves further into the universe created by Mauricio de Sousa. Ties introduces new faces to this world represented on the big screen, such as Tina (Isabelle Drummond).

Watch below the video with the child actors of Turma da Mônica – Lessons: