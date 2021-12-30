Will whatsApp have an extra tick to inform you when the contact takes a screenshot of the conversation? Come and know everything!

Gossips, we can breathe a sigh of relief. Curious, it wasn’t this time! Rs In recent days, the rumor circulated on the web that WhatsApp would implement a third message verification tick, supposedly to inform when a contact made a print of the conversation. According to the bad languages, the platform would be creating this functionality to offer “greater transparency” to users and protect the information of application groups.

Sources close to the company, however, told UOL’s Tilt that the news is false. WhatsApp does not intend to add this functionality to the system, at least for now. The information was also denied by WaBetaInfo — an online platform that tracks the app’s next features — on Twitter: “WhatsApp is not developing a third blue tick to detect prints. The news is false”.

WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it’s fake news. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 27, 2021

At the moment, the platform has two “ticks” in the messages. When only one of them appears, it means the message has been sent. The second tick means the other person received it. Both dashes can turn blue when the sender reads the sent message (if the user has the read receive option enabled).

Recent changes to the app

In recent months, WhatsApp has implemented some changes to the application. One of the main ones was the ability to listen to an audio before sending it. There was also the release of “temporary messages”, which self-destruct after views, and a tool for creating stickers. Click here to find out how it works.