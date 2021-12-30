Will whatsApp have an extra tick to inform you when the contact takes a screenshot of the conversation? Come and know everything!

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Will whatsApp have an extra tick to inform you when the contact takes a screenshot of the conversation? Come and know everything! 9 Views

Gossips, we can breathe a sigh of relief. Curious, it wasn’t this time! Rs In recent days, the rumor circulated on the web that WhatsApp would implement a third message verification tick, supposedly to inform when a contact made a print of the conversation. According to the bad languages, the platform would be creating this functionality to offer “greater transparency” to users and protect the information of application groups.

Sources close to the company, however, told UOL’s Tilt that the news is false. WhatsApp does not intend to add this functionality to the system, at least for now. The information was also denied by WaBetaInfo — an online platform that tracks the app’s next features — on Twitter: “WhatsApp is not developing a third blue tick to detect prints. The news is false”.

At the moment, the platform has two “ticks” in the messages. When only one of them appears, it means the message has been sent. The second tick means the other person received it. Both dashes can turn blue when the sender reads the sent message (if the user has the read receive option enabled).

Whatsapp Tique Azul Message Cell Phone 1537393603299 615x300
(Photo: Reproduction)

Recent changes to the app

In recent months, WhatsApp has implemented some changes to the application. One of the main ones was the ability to listen to an audio before sending it. There was also the release of “temporary messages”, which self-destruct after views, and a tool for creating stickers. Click here to find out how it works.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

player discovers new interaction in the aquarium

As The Last of Us 2 ages like a fine wine, players in the community …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved