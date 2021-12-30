“Win-win” merger would create mall industry giant; stocks go up – Money Times

The actions of Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and of the brMalls (BRML3) started trading at a sharp rise this Wednesday (29), after both companies confirmed that they started preliminary talks with the aim of discussing the possibility of a merger.

At the highest of the day so far, Aliansce rose 5.7%, while brMalls reached 5.5%.

At around 11:20 am, Aliansce showed a 3.2% appreciation on the Stock Exchange, traded at R$21.88. brMalls recorded gains of 3.2%, quoted at R$ 8.38.

THE Ibovespa operated at a slight drop of 0.02%, to 104,843.28 points.

Aliansce confirmed this morning, in a material fact disclosed to the market, which is studying a potential business combination with brMalls.

Confirmation came from a clarification. The company spoke after the release of two articles in the media commenting on the potential merger between the two operators of shopping malls.

Aliansce highlighted that, to date, there is no agreement, offer or proposal involving a transaction.

In another document, brMalls said that it was contacted by Aliansce to discuss the possibility of a business combination. brMalls did not receive any proposal from Aliansce.

win win

There is little information about the potential merger, but analysts believe the market is facing a “win-win” proposal for both companies. According to Now Investments, this is an operation with “a lot of strategic sense”.

The broker’s positive outlook is based on a combination of: (i) scale as an increasingly important factor in the positioning of malls; (ii) greater firepower; (iii) potential cost and revenue synergies; and (iv) good governance standards (both by Aliansce and brMalls).

Furthermore, for holders of Aliansce shares, Ágora believes that the transaction would lead to a significant improvement in the liquidity of the shares. According to the broker, low liquidity is one of the main reasons for Aliansce to trade at a significant discount compared to peers (10.8 times P/FFO [preço sobre fundos de operações] for 2022 vs. 13.7 times from brMalls).

If confirmed, Agora expects the transaction to involve cash and shares. Analysts do not rule out some cash outlay (albeit representing a small part of the business) to make the deal more attractive to brMalls shareholders.

“To keep the net debt/Ebitda below a healthy 3 times, the cash part must not exceed 1 time Ebitda, or R$ 1.7 billion, or 24% of the current market value of brMalls”, calculate Bruno Mendonça and Wellington Lourenço, responsible for the report released on Wednesday.

Ágora also does not see significant antitrust risks for the operation.

“We only see higher antitrust risks in three medium-sized cities: Vila Velha (ES), Londrina (PR) and Uberlândia (MG), none of them imposing barriers to the business”, comment the analysts.

industry giant

The potential union of Aliansce with brMalls would create a true giant in the shopping mall sector. According to Great Investments, the new company would be the largest in the industry in Brazil, with a market value of R$ 13 billion and own gross leasable area (GLA) of 1.6 million square meters (almost 10% of the total GLA of malls in the country).

Genial believes that the operation should be carried out with a share change, without any cash disbursement by Aliansce.

The brokerage has a purchase recommendation for both companies, with target prices of R$32 (Aliansce) and R$12 (brMalls).

