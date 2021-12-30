With a confession, Moro incriminated himself and produced compelling evidence to be arrested. by Jeferson Miola

Sérgio Moro, the judge-robber, is now a self-confessed bandit.

By confessing that Lava Jato “fought the PT in history in a much more effective, much more effective way”, he claimed responsibility for the crime of misuse of public office to perpetrate what became known as the largest judicial corruption scheme in the world.

What does it still take for him and his Curitiba gang cronies to be prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned?

So far, Moro has been getting away with settling accounts with the police and the justice system with the hypocritical argument that the evidence of the Operation Spoofing they would not be valid to incriminate him, despite having been certified as authentic by the Federal Police.

Come on, let’s admit that the evidence of Spoofing they can’t be used to incriminate him, but isn’t his confession worth self-incrimination? Or will his voluntary act of confessing the authorship of the crime be considered simply a faulty act?

It is disgusting that this criminal who coordinated the mafia that operated under the direction of the US continues to parade free, light and loose.

Moro, like his cronies, couldn’t even run for public office.

Not only are they notorious criminals who have committed the greatest crime of all – the destruction of the rule of law for personal, material and political purposes in the service of a foreign country – but they represent a permanent threat to democracy.

What more does it take to bring Moro and his gang to court? With the confession, Moro incriminated himself and produced compelling evidence to be arrested.

(Text originally published on JEFFERSON MIOLA’S BLOG)

