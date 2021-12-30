With an explosion of influenza cases, Itapevi sets up a Flu Fighting Center with Army tents | São Paulo

With the explosion of flu syndrome cases, the city of Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo, will inaugurate this Thursday (30) at 8 am, the “Centre to Combat Influenza”, which will be open every day of the week, 24 hours a day, for exclusive care for the disease.
The complex has a renovated Basic Health Unit, where the offices are located, and the support of at least six Army tents, for reception and screening of patients.
The new center is next to the city’s central Emergency Room. If any patient needs care, they will be transferred to the unit.
In the first week of December, from the 1st to the 7th, the City of Itapevi assisted 1,022 people with flu-like illness in the city. In the third week, this number jumped to 3,152 calls – an increase of 208%.
With an increase of more than 200% in cases of flu, Itapevi transforms UBS into an exclusive service for flu, with support from Army tents — Photo: Publicity/Itapevi City Hall
Quick test in the capital
With the sudden increase in cases and hospitalizations for flu in the city of São Paulo, the City Hall announced that it has purchased 150 thousand rapid tests for the Influenza A and B viruses, which will be available to the population in the 469 Basic Health Units of the capital from Thursday (30).
The new tests are aimed at patients who are looking for UBSs with respiratory symptoms. Since last week, this service has been done without the need for an appointment.
Another tactic to contain the spread of the disease is to increase the application of the flu vaccine in the city. Since this Tuesday (28), it can be performed by everyone over six months old. Until this Monday (27), the vaccine was only offered to people over 60 years old, children aged 6 months to five years, pregnant and postpartum women.