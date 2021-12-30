With Cauê, Corinthians announces entries for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

THE Corinthians This Wednesday announced the entries for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, which will start on January 2nd.

The big news on the Corinthians list was 19-year-old forward Cauê. THE Sports Gazette found that the Corinthians must not exercise its option to buy the athlete, which is on loan until March 2022. The young man belongs to Novorizontino.

Other names stand out, such as Rodrigo Varanda. The 18-year-old striker came to play at Timão’s professional team at the beginning of the year, but was loaned to São Bernardo and recently returned to Alvinegro.

Pedro, also a striker, is only 15 years old and has been registered for the main youth competition in the country. The player is seen as one of Timão’s greatest promises.

Corinthians is in group 15 of Copinha and its headquarters are in São José dos Campos. Also in the key of Timão are São José-SP, River-PI and Resende-RJ.

Alvinegro debut on the 4th, against Resende.

Check out the Corinthians subscribers for Copinha:

Goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê

Defenders: Daniel Marcos, Leo Maná, Reginaldo, Alemão, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert Renan

midfielders: Biro, Cauan, Keven Vinicius, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor

Attackers: Arthur Sousa, Cauê, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda.

