‘With heartache, but a feeling of accomplishment’

Midfielder Ingryd was one of the first to announce her departure from Corinthians. Shortly after seeing the club confirm the low, the athlete used her social networks to say goodbye to Timon and the crowd.

Ingryd arrived at Corinthians in early 2019, when he was still 21 and taking his first steps as a professional athlete. Having Timão as his first “big house”, shirt 5 said goodbye “with a pain in his heart”, but he thanked the fans and the coaching staff for all the work.

“Today I come to announce my departure from Corinthians, with a sinking heart, but with a feeling of accomplishment. It’s been three years of a lot of learning, maturing, achievements and achievements. How much I’ve evolved in this huge club is unexplained. Corinthians opened its doors to me in 2019, when I was just starting“, wrote in his Instagram – see the publication below.

“And what about Faithful in? What a crowd! A bunch of crazy people who have no time, place or date to support you. There is no bad phase when it comes to the Faithful Fans. Thank you to everyone for the affection that has been created since my arrival, something that was essential in these three years at the club.“, he completed, soon after, talking about the crowd.

For Corinthians, Ingryd played 97 games, with 87 wins, eight draws and only two defeats. Over the three years, she won three Paulistas, two Libertadores and two Brazilians. The athlete should publicize her new club soon.

