With Índio and Conti, Bahia makes the departure of ten players official

Source: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

After a period of silence while several players said their goodbyes on social media, Bahia officially announced the departure of 10 athletes of the squad that was relegated to the second division.

Nino Paraíba, Renan Guedes, Juninho Capixaba, German Conti, Indio Ramirez, Rodriguinho, Jonas, Mayk, Isnaldo and Maykon Douglas are the athletes who leave Bahia.

With the justification of a ‘new imposed reality’, due to the descent, right-back Nino Paraíba was the first athlete mentioned in the official statement, with a ‘special thanks’.

“Our special thanks to right-wing Nino Paraíba, who in January would have completed four years in the squadron, at 36 years old. There were 193 games, 7 goals and 4 titles: the 2021 Northeast Cup and the tri-championship of Bahia between 2018 and 2020. In addition to the numbers, he won the respect of the Nation and even an official shirt in his honor, in 2019, with the words from the cheers: “we like you”.

Starting in 2021, midfielder Rodriguinho and left-back Juninho Capixaba were also mentioned.

“After two seasons played, midfielder Rodriguinho and left-back Juninho Capixaba also do not continue in 2022. The shirt 10 played 93 games and scored 19 goals, while the home silver team had 91 games and 4 goals. During this period they raised one Lampions and one State”.

Also in the note, Bahia informed the non-permanence of Argentine defender Conti, the team’s highlight this season, and attacking midfielder Indio Ramirez, who spent the year recovering from a serious knee injury.

“The new reality imposed on Bahia made it impossible for Argentine defender Germán Conti and Colombian attacking midfielder Índio Ramírez to stay, provokes with Benfica and Atlético Nacional, but they had to be interrupted. Conti played 45 games, scored a goal and converted the penalty for the conquest of Nordestão. Ramírez played 15 games and scored 3 goals.”

Finally, right-back Renan Guedes, defensive midfielder Jonas and forwards Eugênio Isnaldo and Maykon Douglas – already announced by the CRB, received the club’s thanks.

“The club also wishes to wish good luck to the right lateral Renan Guedes, at the wheel Jonas and to forwards Eugênio Isnaldo and Maykon Douglas, announced by the CRB without Tricolor having been notified”.

Regarding left-back Mayk, who had his loan to Retrô-PE already announced by the Pernambuco team, Bahia once again adopted a conservative posture and limited itself to saying that the process has not yet been finalized.

“The lateral Mayk is in the loan process to Retrô-PE, not yet finalized”.