With no money and low expectations, São Paulo monitors Soteldo and dreams of an investor | São Paulo

São Paulo’s priority is to hire a dribbling striker to reinforce Rogério Ceni’s team. The Venezuelan Soteldo entered the tricolor radar, but at Morumbi there is little hope of bringing him back to Brazil.

Tricolor managers admit the possibility of hiring Soteldo only with the help of a partner.

The figures involved in the deal are far from the club’s possibilities, which this year approached R$700 million in debt.

1 of 2 Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

São Paulo made contact with Toronto, where Soteldo currently plays, after learning that the Canadian club wanted to lend the athlete. The answer, however, was different: a loan was out of order, and only a sale of the Venezuelan’s rights is considered.

Soteldo was signed by Toronto in April. At the time, the Canadians paid the equivalent of R$34 million for the Santos player.

The information that the directors of São Paulo also have is that the striker’s salaries are high, outside of the club’s conditions.

In Morumbi, however, there is still hope.

In addition to the possibility of finding an investor, the club monitors the possible hiring of the Italian Insigne by Toronto.

Under the rules of the MLS, the US and Canada league, each team can have three athletes with salaries above the ceiling, with Soteldo being one of them. For Insigne’s arrival, someone has to leave.

European vehicles, however, point out that the Italian should only land in Canada in June, when his contract with Napoli ends.

In addition to Soteldo, São Paulo has already proposed to Douglas Costa, who would occupy a similar position.

+ Read more about São Paulo

Like the Venezuela striker, the Grêmio player also has a high cost. He has a proposal in hand, but warned that he will only consider the first week of January.