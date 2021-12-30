With the deceleration of the IGP-M and the advance of the IPCA, is it worth changing the index when readjusting the rent?

SAO PAULO — When the rise in inflation measured by the IGP-M accelerated, starting in the second half of 2020 and with greater force this year, many real estate companies and start-ups in the sector defended the exchange of the index, the most used in rental contracts , by the IPCA. The exchange, however, is not a guarantee, in the medium term, of a smaller readjustment.

There is still a consensus in the sector that inflation measured by the IGP-M, which closed at 17.78% in 2021, according to data released this Wednesday, is outside the reality of the real estate market.

But experts predict that the trend is for the index to continue decelerating, while the IPCA – which measures the country’s official inflation – should follow the opposite path in the coming months. Given this situation, is it worth replacing one indicator for the other when setting the rent?

— The expectation is that in May 2022, the IGP-M will meet the IPCA or stay close to the IPCA. The current level cannot be considered good inflation, and inflationary pressures have not ceased at all, but the trend is this: in the short term we do not expect another sharp devaluation of the real against the dollar or a new increase in commodities — explains André Braz, economist from FGV Ibre and coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC), one of the components of the IGP-M.





The surge in the IGP-M started last year and was intensified in the first half. It reached 37.04% in the 12 months ended in May. From then onwards, it started to decelerate.

Impact of the dollar and raw materials

The cycle of appreciation of primary products and raw materials amidst the pandemic and the sharp devaluation of the real against the dollar influenced the rise in the IGP-M, as the index has a strong relationship with wholesale producer prices and also high correlation with dollar-linked commodities.

The IPCA, on the other hand, is more influenced by retail prices, in the consumer’s daily life, and less by the inflation felt by producers and industry. Prior to official inflation, the IPCA-15 closed the year at 10.42%, the biggest increase in six years.

For Braz, the index curves can invert again.

— The IPCA can indeed surpass the IGP-M. Inflationary pressures on the IPCA increased because the pace of economic activity is returning, which influences the demand for services. In addition, high fuel and energy impact prices across the economy — he says.

The economist points out that neither of the two indicators was designed to index contracts and, therefore, they can generate distortions. In addition, he claims that the dynamics of rent readjustments has not followed either the IGP-M or the IPCA.





— Between tenants and landlords, conversation has always prevailed. When looking at the rent data that make up part of the IPCA, we see that the readjustments were smaller, they do not come close and neither. There is a lot of room for negotiation. For landlords, at this time, it is very bad to lose a good paying tenant, it is more worthwhile to make an agreement below even the IPCA – he says.

Real estate companies do not recommend IGP-M

At Lello, which manages more than 11 thousand contracts in Greater São Paulo, around 95% of new contracts adopt the IPCA and the company has recommended since January this year the non-application of the IGP-M in the readjustments of contracts in effect.

On the market, residential contracts usually last for 30 months and commercial ones, five years.

— Even though we now see the IGP-M stable and the IPCA rising, this is still the lowest, at around 10% in 12 months, and it is more interesting because we are still suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic. Rents on new contracts have been stable, high only in the most demanded regions – says Moira Bossolani, Director of Risk and Governance at Lello.

In November, 41.94% of the property’s database owners decided to adopt the IPCA as the readjustment index and another 20.97% did not increase the rent value. They negotiated an intermediate readjustment different from the two 26.77% indices and applied the IGP-M only 10.32%.

— We discussed at Secovi (builders’ union) and with the FGV the possibility of preparing another index for the real estate market, but there are many variables that can affect the price and prevent this standardization, such as location, type of property and lease, which can be residential or commercial, for example. Generally speaking, there comes a time when IGP-M and IPCA start to meet. The natural thing is that the IGP-M fall and the IPCA rise until they reach the same level – she says.





Lawsuits

The executive says that the well-founded negotiation has been crucial, as the owners can contractually apply the inflation rate provided for in the contract.

Although there are lawsuits in court that question the inflationary distortion measured by the IGP-M, a judicial solution for this type of conflict has costs and can take time.

— More than index exchange, the important thing is to make a friendly agreement to seek a readjustment by other parameters. Relocating property in the pandemic is complicated and the owners know it — says Adriano Sartori, vice president of property management and leasing at Secovi-SP.

— We knew that at some point the IGP-M would fall. Historically, the IPCA captures the rise in prices so lethargic because the transfer of prices to products takes time – explains Sartori.

As the IPCA has already surpassed the IGP-M at various times in the past, the ideal is to think about the term of the contract before changing the index, according to the executive.

— The lessee must analyze the history of the indexes, not the photo of the moment. In shorter contracts it may make sense to apply the index of the moment that is smaller, but in the longer it is more important which has less volatility – he says.

Finance professor at Insper Ricardo Rocha says that even with an upward trend, the IPCA is less volatile than the IGP-M and, therefore, should be the most used to mark out rental contracts.

— Indexing to the IPCA, today, is more reasonable than maintaining the IGP-M, which does not reflect the inflation that impacts individuals. It is possible to create another index, but this takes time and would need a lot of explanation about its reasons to be adopted in fact – says Rocha.