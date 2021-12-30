With the help of Daniel Alves, CBF donates 20 tons of food to families affected by rains in Bahia | Brazilian Team

The CBF announced this Thursday the shipment of 20 tons of food to families affected by the rains in the interior of Bahia. The initiative is coordinated by the organisation’s acting president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, from Bahia, and side Daniel Alves, who is part of Tite’s group and is the ambassador for the donations, coordinating the entire process with the authorities in the region.

Donations began arriving at the locations this Thursday, being distributed in five service bases, four indicated by the local government, in Itabuna, Itapetinga, Ilhéus and Santa Inês, and one by the Vitória da Conquista city hall. Altogether, there are 132 municipalities in a state of emergency in Bahia, with more than 600 thousand people affected by the storms of recent weeks.

1 of 2 Daniel Alves and Ednaldo Rodrigues coordinate CBF donations — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Daniel Alves and Ednaldo Rodrigues coordinate CBF donations — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

– We are trying to bring some dignity and hope so that these people can reconstruct their stories. I know this is a complicated time, but I know that together we can accelerate this process of rebuilding these people’s lives. So we are here, on behalf of all the athletes and all the people who are part of the CBF and who are concerned with others, making this contribution. I hope that with this attitude we can connect other people in this difficult time – said Daniel Alves, who is born in Juazeiro do Norte, Bahia.

President Ednaldo Rodrigues, who headed the Bahia football federation for 18 years, also praised the initiative.

– We have followed the suffering of these people and we seek to contribute to alleviate this emergency situation that the people of Bahia are going through. Together with Dani Alves, the State Government and the City of Vitória da Conquista, we are coordinating so that this help arrives as soon as possible. It’s our fans so that everyone can go back to their homes and rebuild their lives – Ednaldo commented.

2 of 2 Several cities in Bahia are in an emergency situation — Photo: Publicity / Government of Bahia Several cities in Bahia are in an emergency situation — Photo: Publicity / Government of Bahia

See the address of the donation distribution bases:

Base 1

Municipality of Ilhéus

Military Police College

Rua Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes, SN – Pontal

Base 2

Municipality of Itabuna

Military Police College

Av. Manoel Souza Chaves, 1536 – Jardim Primavera

Base 3

Municipality of Itapetinga

Model College

Rua Vicente de Souza Ribas, 1

Base 4

City of Santa Inês

Jana Teacher School

Rua Barão do Rio Branco, 1