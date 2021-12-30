Without SP data, Brazil registers 117 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; moving average stands at 106 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (29) 117 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 618,870 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 106 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -27% , indicating a downward trend.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

The state of São Paulo did not release data until 8 pm. According to the state Department of Health, “it was not possible to extract the federal systems where Covid-19 cases are reported, impacting the publication of updated statistics”. According to the organ, the failures happen since the first half of December, which makes the access of managers, press and population to statistics unfeasible.

five states had no death records: AL, PI, RN, RR and IF.

Current numbers have been influenced by data blackout. Not all states are reporting cases and deaths on a daily basis. After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website and the application and page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 –, on December 10, different states started reporting problems in collecting data on cases and deaths of ministry systems.

It is the 20th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (December 14) was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 of 4 This Wednesday’s Moving Average of Deaths — Photo: Art g1 Moving average of deaths this Wednesday — Photo: Art g1

Wednesday (22): 111

Thursday (23): 100

Friday (24): 112

Saturday (25): 96

Sunday (26): 92

Monday (27): 96

Tuesday (28): 109

Wednesday (29): 106

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,262,869 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 9,958 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 6,022 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of 53% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating an upward trend in diagnoses.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 618,870

618,870 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 117

117 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 106 (variation in 14 days: -27% )

106 (variation in 14 days: ) Total confirmed cases: 22,262,869

22,262,869 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 9,958

9,958 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 6,022 (variation in 14 days: +53%)

On the rise (8 states): MS, AP, AM, MT, MA, RJ, SC, PI

MS, AP, AM, MT, MA, RJ, SC, PI In stability (9 states): PB, GO, TO, AC, CE, RO, PE, BA, ES

PB, GO, TO, AC, CE, RO, PE, BA, ES Falling (8 states and the DF): RN, RS, RR, PA, DF, PR, MG, AL, SE

RN, RS, RR, PA, DF, PR, MG, AL, SE 1 state did not release: SP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 4 states with average deaths rising — Photo: Art g1 States with average deaths rising — Photo: Art g1

3 out of 4 states with average stability deaths — Photo: Art g1 States with average deaths in stability — Photo: Art g1

4 out of 4 states with falling average deaths — Photo: Art g1 States with falling average deaths — Photo: Art g1

ES: – 14%

14% MG: -72%

-72% RJ: 31%

31% SP: did not disclose

DF: -52%

-52% GO: 0%

0% MS: 2200%

2200% MT: 42%

B.C: 0%

0% AM: 71%

71% AP: 233%

233% PAN: -48%

-48% RO: -5%

-5% RR: -43%

-43% TO: 0%

AL: -89%

-89% BA: -14%

-14% EC: -3%

-3% BAD: 33%

33% PB: 10%

10% FOOT: -10%

-10% PI: 21%

21% RN: -32%

-32% IF: -100%

