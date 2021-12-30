Woman dies stabbed after refusing to have sex with husband who took Viagra | world and science



Discussion between Vito Cangini and his wife Natalia Kyrychok started because the Italian accused his wife of being attracted to the boss and, for that reason, would have given up having sex with himreproduction

Published 12/30/2021 11:28 AM

Italy – A 61-year-old woman died after refusing to have sex on Christmas Day with her husband, 80, after he had already taken a Viagra pill. The case took place at the couple’s home in Fanano di Gradara, Italy.

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, the argument between Vito Cangini and his wife Natalia Kyrychok started because the Italian accused the woman of being attracted to the boss and, for that reason, would have given up having sex with him.

The old man killed Natalia and left the bloodied body on the floor, before going to bed to sleep, as if nothing had happened.

Hour later, on the same day, Vito called the restaurant where his wife worked as a chef and told the owner of the establishment that he would never see Natalia again.

The restaurant owner snapped at the old man: “I know something is going on between the two of you.” After hearing what Vito had said in the phone call, the victim’s employer immediately called the police.