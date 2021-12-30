World Cup forecast, striker in sight and more: news from Palmeiras

Aiming to keep Palmeiras people informed with the main facts of Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of Verdão news this Wednesday (29).

Check out the main news from Verdão this Wednesday (29):

attacker in the crosshairs

Palmeiras continues to look for reinforcements for next season and a new name appears as the club’s target. It is the 29-year-old attacking midfielder João Pedro, who is at Cagliari, Italy. The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola, live on Youtube.

one more target

Palmeiras’ search to supply the much sought after left-handed defender, one of the requests made by coach Abel Ferreira for next season, has a new target in the ball market. It is the Peruvian Gustavo Dulanto, who defends the Sheriff, from Moldova, surprise of the Champions League this year.

Father of Saint points out the future

In an interview with “Blog do Torcedor”, the Father of Santo Augusto Oxalá, who predicted the death of singer Marília Mendonça and has been detailing the future of other clubs, outlined how 2022 will be for Verdão. If his prediction comes true, the alviverde paulista will not win the World Cup or a new Libertadores.

steering wheel hits the exit

With no space in the squad commanded by Abel Ferreira, defensive midfielder Gabriel Furtado defined his departure from Palmeiras and is the reinforcement of Villa Nova-MG to compete in the Minas Gerais State Championship in 2022. The player is revealed at the base of Verdão, he is 22 years old, and in this season was loaned to Londrina.

Agreement with Globo

Palmeiras and Globo reached an agreement to broadcast the club’s games on closed TV (SporTV) from the next Brasileirão season. Verdão was the last of the clubs that had a link with TNT (WarnerMedia) to close with the Rio station.

READ TOO:

European club tries to sign Gabigol, Luxa’s outburst, Castellanos’ value and more: the latest football news

Atlético player in the crosshairs, news about Soteldo and proposal by Breno Lopes: Palmeiras news today (28)

Ball market: Jorge Jesus at Atlético-MG? Coach’s representative opens the game about the possibility

Ball market: Corinthians and another rival join Palmeiras for Castellanos

Ball market: Ex-Juventus, Paraguayan full-back arrives in Brazil to sign with Flamengo

Ball Market: Remember him? Ex-Palmeiras, Wesley is announced as a reinforcement of the São Paulo club

Abel Ferreira at Benfica, Cuca’s departure from Atlético-MG, Luxa and Jorge Jesus’ resignations: a summary of the coaches’ market today (28)

Benjamin Back reveals the ideal coach to coach Corinthians in 2022: “I would bring it”