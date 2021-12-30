Writer Lya Luft dies aged 83 in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

The writer Lya Luft died at dawn on Thursday (30) in Porto Alegre, according to her daughter, Suzana Luft. Born in Santa Cruz do Sul, she was 83 years old. Lya died at home.

Writers and authorities mourn Lya’s death

According to Suzana, Lya had been fighting a melanoma for 7 months, discovered already with metastasis. She was hospitalized but asked to go home before Christmas. Also according to the daughter, Lya died in her sleep.

The farewell ceremony must be restricted to the family.

The governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, expressed regret for the death. “RS loses one of its biggest names in literature. Lya Luft leaves us at 83 and opens a gap that is difficult to fill. May God comfort family and friends,” he posted.

The Riograndense Academy of Letters also manifested itself. “I communicate the death of Lya Luft, our writer of the year, this morning. Our honor arrived in time and brought joy to her last days”, informed the organization’s president, Rafael Bán Jacobsen.

Daughter of German descendants, she was encouraged by her parents to develop the habit of reading in her childhood.

She became one of the country’s leading writers and translators. She had a master’s degree in Brazilian Linguistics and Literature, was a university professor and columnist for the main Brazilian journalistic publications. In addition, she was patron of the Porto Alegre Book Fair.